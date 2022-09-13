ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Annual police report shows increase in crime in Everett

Reports of shots fired have increased from around 35 incidents reported in 2020 to 50 in 2021 for a total increase of around 42%. Drive-by shootings were also on the rise with 17 incidents reported in 2020 and 25 reported the following year for an increase of around 47%.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Auburn

Auburn police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, the police department announced. According to APD, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North. The victim was killed after being hit by the suspect’s car on the west side of the street.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man

Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Jury finds suspect in 2020 downtown Seattle shooting not guilty

SEATTLE - A jury found one of three suspects in the 2020 downtown Seattle shooting not guilty. That shooting left one person dead, seven people injured and sent dozens of people running for cover as shots rang out in a crowded downtown intersection during rush hour. The jury found Marquise...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Auburn police looking for funeral bomber

Auburn police continue to search for the suspect in a car bombing at a funeral. The suspect was seen driving away from the cemetery in a black Acura with no license plates.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home

Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
LYNNWOOD, WA

