Read full article on original website
Related
Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
q13fox.com
Annual police report shows increase in crime in Everett
Reports of shots fired have increased from around 35 incidents reported in 2020 to 50 in 2021 for a total increase of around 42%. Drive-by shootings were also on the rise with 17 incidents reported in 2020 and 25 reported the following year for an increase of around 47%.
q13fox.com
Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Auburn
Auburn Police are investigating two deadly hit-and-run incidents Friday morning. Authorities say both happened about 35 minutes apart.
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Why a convicted felon in DOC custody was able to become a suspect in a recent attempted rape
SEATTLE - FOX 13 News is investigating why a convicted bank robber sentenced to 43 months in prison, and who was still in Department of Corrections custody, was able to become a suspect in a recent attempted rape in Seattle. On Aug. 31, Amber Myers says a man came into...
Man beaten, stabbed during attempted robbery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was attacked during an attempted robbery in Tacoma early Friday. Police were called to the 700 block of Puyallup Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. Two people who knew the victim tried to rob him, and when he didn’t...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek man accused of attempted rape, robbery in Madison Valley
Investigators need help finding a man accused of attempting to rape and rob a Seattle business owner in the Madison Valley neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, the suspect is 33-year-old Jordan Alexander, a convicted criminal who is known to police for wearing disguises.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Auburn
Auburn police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, the police department announced. According to APD, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North. The victim was killed after being hit by the suspect’s car on the west side of the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
‘Come forward and admit your faults’: Family of woman killed in hit-and-run pleading for justice
EVERETT, Wash. - A local family wants justice for their beloved aunt, Patricia Oman, who died following a hit-and-run. Police say the driver stopped, got out of their car but didn’t render aid instead driving off and leaving her on the side of the road in critical condition. It’s...
KOMO News
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. Tawnee Kinnebrew owns Wyld Wood Creative, a fabric store in downtown Renton. She says thieves broke into her store three weeks ago. “They had just completely broken out the lock of the front door and got...
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Jury finds suspect in 2020 downtown Seattle shooting not guilty
SEATTLE - A jury found one of three suspects in the 2020 downtown Seattle shooting not guilty. That shooting left one person dead, seven people injured and sent dozens of people running for cover as shots rang out in a crowded downtown intersection during rush hour. The jury found Marquise...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that a male motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South. The suspect failed to stop and render aid. He fled the scene, reported the...
q13fox.com
1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
nbcrightnow.com
Auburn police looking for funeral bomber
Auburn police continue to search for the suspect in a car bombing at a funeral. The suspect was seen driving away from the cemetery in a black Acura with no license plates.
q13fox.com
Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
q13fox.com
Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home
Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
q13fox.com
Edmonds Police seek man suspected of following, groping person in grocery store
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds Police need help identifying a man suspected of following and groping a teenager at a grocery store. Authorities say around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect walked into the Ranch 99 Market off Pacific Hwy. He reportedly followed an 18-year-old into several aisles, passing by them very closely.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
Comments / 2