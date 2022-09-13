Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LG&E and KU are helping people in Louisville prepare for disasters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Utilities companies in Louisville are making sure that citizens of the Metro are prepared for a major disaster. In honor of September being National Preparedness Month, LG&E and KU are educating people across Louisville fore how to prepare for emergencies like downed power lines or natural gas leaks.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
WKYT 27
Execs with company offered contract for Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
WLKY.com
$53 million Norton Sports & Learning Center now paid off, boosting Louisville economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It cost $53 million to turn a dream in Louisville's Russell neighborhood into a reality. The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard is now paid off. Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds announced Wednesday, the Brown family of Brown-Forman Corporation donated...
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
WLKY.com
Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
WLKY.com
6 big things happening around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's always things happening around Louisville, but the upcoming weekend is loaded with big events. From a massive four-day music festival to the return of horse racing to big annual events, there is plenty to do. Here's a list to help you plan out your weekend...
WLKY.com
Breadworks to close permanently this week after 26 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A locally owned artisan bakery chain that specialized in New York-style bagels is closing permanently after 26 years in business,according to Louisville Business First. Breadworks LLC announced this week that it is closing its stores at 3628 Brownsboro Road in Chenoweth Plaza and...
WLKY.com
Kroger store in New Albany is closing
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Kroger store in New Albany will soon be closing. According to Kroger officials, the store in the 3400 block of Grant Line Road will close on Oct. 7. Kroger officials said all 75 employees at the store will be offered similar positions at other Kroger's in the area.
WLKY.com
Give for Good Louisville underway: How to give to 500+ local organizations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's biggest day of giving returns for its ninth year, helping more than 500 local organizations raise money. Give for Good Louisville is more than just an online giving day. It is a moment that inspires generosity across generations and brings together communities for the common good.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
WLKY.com
Kentucky native will kick off Louisville Orchestra's 85th season in this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra will kick off its 2022-23 season by featuring violinist and Kentucky native Tessa Lark. Hailing from Richmond, Kentucky, Lark currently lives in New York City, but her sound is heavily influenced by her folk and bluegrass roots. Her music will be paired with...
WLKY.com
New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
WLKY.com
Several jobs available at Muhammad Ali Louisville International Airport job fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several peoples' careers could take flight on Wednesday. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a job fair on Wednesday. It is happening from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn next to the airport. Representatives will be there from airlines, car rental...
WLKY.com
PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 23, Trinity 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
WLKY.com
Million dollar Churchill Downs renovations making progress as September Meet begins Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Churchill Downs visitors prepare to flock to the track Thursday for the beginning of the September Meet, track representatives said work is underway for major renovations. "When people come to Churchill Downs for the September meet, they'll look and go, 'Wow, there's been a lot...
Wave 3
‘Keep calm and collected:’ Louisville drivers prepare for I-71 closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers are preparing to endure and navigate a 10-day closure of Interstate 71 starting Friday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway). The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.
