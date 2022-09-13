ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

LG&E and KU are helping people in Louisville prepare for disasters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Utilities companies in Louisville are making sure that citizens of the Metro are prepared for a major disaster. In honor of September being National Preparedness Month, LG&E and KU are educating people across Louisville fore how to prepare for emergencies like downed power lines or natural gas leaks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
LOUISVILLE, KY
6 big things happening around Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's always things happening around Louisville, but the upcoming weekend is loaded with big events. From a massive four-day music festival to the return of horse racing to big annual events, there is plenty to do. Here's a list to help you plan out your weekend...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Breadworks to close permanently this week after 26 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A locally owned artisan bakery chain that specialized in New York-style bagels is closing permanently after 26 years in business,according to Louisville Business First. Breadworks LLC announced this week that it is closing its stores at 3628 Brownsboro Road in Chenoweth Plaza and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kroger store in New Albany is closing

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Kroger store in New Albany will soon be closing. According to Kroger officials, the store in the 3400 block of Grant Line Road will close on Oct. 7. Kroger officials said all 75 employees at the store will be offered similar positions at other Kroger's in the area.
NEW ALBANY, IN
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 23, Trinity 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
‘Keep calm and collected:’ Louisville drivers prepare for I-71 closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers are preparing to endure and navigate a 10-day closure of Interstate 71 starting Friday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway). The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.
LOUISVILLE, KY

