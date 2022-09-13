ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, KY

WLKY.com

New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Kings of Leon releasing exclusive whiskey at Bourbon and Beyond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It wouldn't be right if there wasn't some kind of new whiskey being brought out at Bourbon and Beyond, and Kings of Leon are doing just that. During the band's set on Friday night at the festival, attendees will be able to get their hands on their exclusive collaboration with Willett Distillery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LG&E and KU are helping people in Louisville prepare for disasters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Utilities companies in Louisville are making sure that citizens of the Metro are prepared for a major disaster. In honor of September being National Preparedness Month, LG&E and KU are educating people across Louisville fore how to prepare for emergencies like downed power lines or natural gas leaks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.

