WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
wdrb.com
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
WLKY.com
Kings of Leon releasing exclusive whiskey at Bourbon and Beyond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It wouldn't be right if there wasn't some kind of new whiskey being brought out at Bourbon and Beyond, and Kings of Leon are doing just that. During the band's set on Friday night at the festival, attendees will be able to get their hands on their exclusive collaboration with Willett Distillery.
wdrb.com
The returning River Days Festival celebrates the river town of West Point, Kentucky
WEST POINT, Ky (WDRB) -- West Point, Kentucky invites you to their River Days Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned out how you can be entertained all weekend. After a two year hiatus, River Days Festival returns to West Point, Kentucky September 15th through the 17th. The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
foodanddine.com
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed
Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Bourbon Festival kicks off 3 days of bourbon, music and food on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Capital of the World is preparing for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The festival starts this weekend in Bardstown. It will feature the popular bourbon tasting dinner, along with the usual favorites including bourbon, music and food. The festival also includes the World Championship Bourbon...
WLKY.com
LG&E and KU are helping people in Louisville prepare for disasters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Utilities companies in Louisville are making sure that citizens of the Metro are prepared for a major disaster. In honor of September being National Preparedness Month, LG&E and KU are educating people across Louisville fore how to prepare for emergencies like downed power lines or natural gas leaks.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Easy access and great fishing make Guist Creek Lake a solid option for anglers
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Guist Creek Lake is in Shelby County, about five miles east of Shelbyville. The lake is visible from U.S. 60, but its facilities are on the lake’s north shore, reached via Ky. 1779 (Benson Pike).
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
wdrb.com
Ramsi's Café closes Norton Commons location after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location. A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed. "Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
WLKY.com
Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
WLKY.com
Kentucky native will kick off Louisville Orchestra's 85th season in this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra will kick off its 2022-23 season by featuring violinist and Kentucky native Tessa Lark. Hailing from Richmond, Kentucky, Lark currently lives in New York City, but her sound is heavily influenced by her folk and bluegrass roots. Her music will be paired with...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
WLKY.com
$53 million Norton Sports & Learning Center now paid off, boosting Louisville economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It cost $53 million to turn a dream in Louisville's Russell neighborhood into a reality. The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard is now paid off. Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds announced Wednesday, the Brown family of Brown-Forman Corporation donated...
WLKY.com
Give for Good Louisville underway: How to give to 500+ local organizations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's biggest day of giving returns for its ninth year, helping more than 500 local organizations raise money. Give for Good Louisville is more than just an online giving day. It is a moment that inspires generosity across generations and brings together communities for the common good.
