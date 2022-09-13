Dolores Catania Says Caroline Manzo Will 'Think About' Returning To 'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey'

bravo

Dolores Catania may be the most loyal housewife in the entire Garden State. So much so, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is battling against longtime friend and original Jersey cast member Caroline Manzo in the kitchen for this week's episode of E!'s Celebrity Beef.

Catania sat down exclusively with OK! to talk all about facing off against the Manzo'd With Children star, if she has convinced her bestie to return to the franchise, her new boyfriend, Paul Connell , and the highly anticipated upcoming season of RHONJ .

"Going up against Caroline Manzo whose my mentor for everything?!" the Bravo star said of dueling the matriarch in the competition show, which airs Tuesday, September 13, at 10 p.m. "You go to her for life advice , for parenting advice, for cooking advice — and here I am going up against her!"

Manzo, who was a full time cast member on RHONJ from season 1 to season 5, and Catania have maintained a close bond despite many friendships around them crumbling. "I have a had a thing with my friends since I was a young girl in grammar school. No one tells me who to be friends with. If two friends are fighting, then that's between them. I support them, but I don't support the fight."

Though the two ladies have been besties for years, they have never been on the hit reality series together — and ever since Manzo's infamous feud with Teresa Giudice , Catania revealed it may not be impossible for her friend to return to the show.

"I have had that conversation with her many times," Catania spilled about a possible Manzo comeback. "She said she will think about it."

In the meantime, the reality superstar has been gearing up for season 13 , which will feature her new boyfriend, Connell. "I'm very happy," Catania dished. "He's a different kind of guy. He's a cute Irishman. A really really cute guy."

Though her love life is flourishing, things on the show may not be so fabulous. "Personally, for me, it was a rough season," she said. "You'll see why. Although everything looks great, I had some transitions and life changes this season. That was rough. It's never easy to put your personal life out there, but I know what I signed up for."

"The girls were out of their minds. Every time you bring new dynamics into a group there's going to be something," she teased. "Every year you think people shake hands, make up and move along, but then when they see each other again, or if something happened on social media, someone gets a bug up their a** and then they start fighting again. It was a crazy season and the most work ever."

Celebrity Beef airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!.