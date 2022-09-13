ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Nebo man faces meth, gun charges

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
NEBO, NC
Burke County homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Asheville man sentenced to more than 8 years for role in gun store burglary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man was sentenced Thursday to 8 1/2 years in prison for his role in the theft of 33 guns from an Asheville store. Court documents show Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, stole the guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in January. He pleaded guilty in April. Greenlee was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision upon completion of his prison term.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Felon caught with stolen gun and drugs, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say they arrested a convicted felon who was found in possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Eric Meredith Sams, Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 near the 160 block of South French Broad Avenue. Police say during his arrest, officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Erwin High School
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
SHELBY, NC
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Police Investigating Shooting that Injured One Person

Asheville -- September 15 2022: the Asheville Police Department are looking into a shooting that happened early Monday evening in west Asheville. One man was hurt in the shooting. Around 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 12, APD Patrol Officers went to the 200 block of Deaverview Road after hearing gunshots. When...
ASHEVILLE, NC
House of Domestic Horrors in Lenoir is under Scrutiny

On Friday, September 9 Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgment for a nuisance abatement action against a property on Oak Street in Lenoir that has years of history involving drug activity, disturbances, and death. According to Lenore police chief Brent Phelps, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should...
LENOIR, NC

