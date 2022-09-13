Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Scam Alert: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent calls
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the public. An ongoing scam involves callers identifying themselves as employees at the sheriff's office. The number calling individuals is (828) 630-8301. Officials say if you receive a call, do not engage and do...
my40.tv
Detectives used IP address to track down Erwin High student accused of making threats
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More information has surfaced following the arrest of an Erwin High School student Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, who was charged in relation to threatening social media posts directed at the school. News 13 has learned two social media accounts associated with the threats were found...
my40.tv
Nebo man faces meth, gun charges
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
fox46.com
Burke County homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
my40.tv
Asheville man sentenced to more than 8 years for role in gun store burglary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man was sentenced Thursday to 8 1/2 years in prison for his role in the theft of 33 guns from an Asheville store. Court documents show Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, stole the guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in January. He pleaded guilty in April. Greenlee was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision upon completion of his prison term.
my40.tv
Hit-and-run in Tuscola High parking lot turns into DWI charge for repeat offender
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a hit-and-run in a high school parking lot Tuesday. According to court documents, the driver of a Dodge Durango fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of Tuscola...
my40.tv
Felon caught with stolen gun and drugs, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say they arrested a convicted felon who was found in possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Eric Meredith Sams, Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 near the 160 block of South French Broad Avenue. Police say during his arrest, officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
my40.tv
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
WYFF4.com
Student charged following school threat in Buncombe County, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A student was charged on Tuesday following threats towards a school district in western North Carolina, according to Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. On Sep. 12, shortly after 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office began receiving reports of a threat of mass violence...
my40.tv
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
my40.tv
Stolen gun, drugs seized during arrest of Asheville shooting suspect, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police say a man accused of shooting and injuring another man in west Asheville on Monday has been arrested. Authorities say Willie James Davis, 47, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Deaverview Road. During the arrest, Asheville police say they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Golfers sent ‘fleeing’ when driver leads police chase across golf course, NC cops say
Golfers were sent running for their lives when a police chase jumped the curb and cut across a golf course in the North Carolina mountains, according to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Franklin Golf Course in Franklin, about 190 miles west of...
my40.tv
Henderson County commissioner responds to alleged sexist, racist posts
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is calling for the resignation of one elected official following posts he shared on social media. Multiple viewers reached out to the WLOS newsroom citing concerns over Henderson County Commissioner Daniel Andreotta’s Facebook page. “We cannot have leaders who...
my40.tv
Here's how to comment, ask questions about plans for N.C. 9 improvements in Polk County
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans a drop-in session about an upcoming project to improve safety conditions and access to Polk Central Elementary School along a stretch of N.C. 9. The project will add a turn lane to improve access at the school and...
Sylva Herald
Whittier woman faces multiple charges after warrant is served at her home
On Friday, Sept. 9, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of Belinda Smiddy Byrd Webb in the Whittier community, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Investigating Shooting that Injured One Person
Asheville -- September 15 2022: the Asheville Police Department are looking into a shooting that happened early Monday evening in west Asheville. One man was hurt in the shooting. Around 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 12, APD Patrol Officers went to the 200 block of Deaverview Road after hearing gunshots. When...
Go Blue Ridge
House of Domestic Horrors in Lenoir is under Scrutiny
On Friday, September 9 Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgment for a nuisance abatement action against a property on Oak Street in Lenoir that has years of history involving drug activity, disturbances, and death. According to Lenore police chief Brent Phelps, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should...
Comments / 1