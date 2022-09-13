BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Nile virus is on the rise in North Dakota. So far, 11 cases have been reported with four people being hospitalized. West Nile cases normally peak around mid to late August depending on temperatures, rainfall and how early or late the spring is. With the late spring this year, the North Dakota Department of Health is seeing cases spike later in the year. Ways to reduce chances of contracting the virus include using insect repellent that is registered with the EPA and trimming down tall, long grass near your home.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO