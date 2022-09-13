Read full article on original website
ND childhood obesity rates nearing national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - September is childhood obesity awareness month. North Dakota is below the national average for childhood obesity, but numbers are steadily rising. 14% of children in the state are considered obese. The disease can be caused by genetics, eating patterns and physical activity levels. Some teachers in the Bismarck Public School district have implemented small exercise breaks so students can still be active in the classroom.
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota
This is one of those things where we like to gauge... how good or bad is our neighborhood. One way to find out is to see if there ever was a meth lab near your home. Fun Fact: Meth labs are also referred to as "Clandestine Laboratories." -- That's just a fancy way of saying secret or illicit labs.
North Dakota Awards for Excellence in Public Service Winners For 2022
Bismarck, ND (KEYZ) - The Governor's Awards for Excellence in Public Service for 2022 were presented today by Governor Burgum and Lieutenant Governor Sanford to team members who have significantly improved the lives of North Dakotans through their tireless work in state government. “Team North Dakota members continue to deliver...
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
Burgum congratulates schools in Bismarck, Larimore and Linton for National Blue Ribbon recognition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary School in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. “Congratulations to Roosevelt Elementary School, Larimore Elementary School...
North Dakota Transmission Authority holds public meeting for application process on $3.7 million
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Transmission Authority met today to take public comment on an application process to distribute funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As the United States moves to rely more on electricity to power towns and cities, more strain will be put on...
New Medicare option expands across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota. The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.
Countries North Dakota exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UPDATE: 9-1-1 landline services returning to western North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9/15 9:50 p.m.): Landline services for 9-1-1 operations are returning to western North Dakota Thursday evening. A fiber optic line was damaged in Bismarck earlier in the day, leading to the outage. 9-1-1 could still be accessed by cell phone. Landline services have not returned...
North Dakota capitol getting accessibility improvements
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Improvements are happening at the North Dakota State Capitol. With the addition of family restrooms and electric handicap doors to meeting rooms, the building is becoming more accessible. Located on the ground floor on the west end of the Roughrider Hall of Fame are three new...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Hunters look forward to improved waterfowl, pheasant seasons
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring snowstorms are now helping fall hunters. After several tough years of drought, hunters are now looking forward to a successful season. This year the habitat’s better for birds. Last year conditions across the state were a different story. “It’s almost night and day,” said...
Scams North Dakota residents need to be aware of
Another scam that the Minot Police Department has been notified about are scammers calling you threatening immediate arrest because you missed jury duty and asking for pre-paid debit cards.
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
The outdoor adventure website Thrillist recently came out with an article on "The Most Scenic Drives" in every state. More on that in a moment. I think we're a bit behind in the fall foliage department with our relatively warm August and September so far, but the cooler days are coming. It won't be long and those gold, orange, and red colors will dot the landscape.
West Nile virus cases on the rise in the state
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Nile virus is on the rise in North Dakota. So far, 11 cases have been reported with four people being hospitalized. West Nile cases normally peak around mid to late August depending on temperatures, rainfall and how early or late the spring is. With the late spring this year, the North Dakota Department of Health is seeing cases spike later in the year. Ways to reduce chances of contracting the virus include using insect repellent that is registered with the EPA and trimming down tall, long grass near your home.
North Dakota’s Health and Human Services awarded federal grant
The services include outpatient services, 24-hour crisis emergency services, intensive home-based outreach, and case management.
2022 North Dakota 4-H shotgun winners announced
Morton, Dickey, Hettinger and Ramsey counties took home the top honors in the 2022 North Dakota 4-H State Shotgun Match held recently in Bismarck. The match was held at Capital City Sporting Clays near Menoken, North Dakota. The competition brought 46 shooters from across the state.
North Dakota sees record number of gas captured in July, slight drop in oil production
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota saw a record high in gas capture for the month of July. In the latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said companies captured and sold more than three billion cubic feet a day. The state produced about 3.1 billion, which is a one-percent increase compared to June.
