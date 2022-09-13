ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

KFYR-TV

ND childhood obesity rates nearing national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - September is childhood obesity awareness month. North Dakota is below the national average for childhood obesity, but numbers are steadily rising. 14% of children in the state are considered obese. The disease can be caused by genetics, eating patterns and physical activity levels. Some teachers in the Bismarck Public School district have implemented small exercise breaks so students can still be active in the classroom.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota

This is one of those things where we like to gauge... how good or bad is our neighborhood. One way to find out is to see if there ever was a meth lab near your home. Fun Fact: Meth labs are also referred to as "Clandestine Laboratories." -- That's just a fancy way of saying secret or illicit labs.
POLITICS
keyzradio.com

North Dakota Awards for Excellence in Public Service Winners For 2022

Bismarck, ND (KEYZ) - The Governor's Awards for Excellence in Public Service for 2022 were presented today by Governor Burgum and Lieutenant Governor Sanford to team members who have significantly improved the lives of North Dakotans through their tireless work in state government. “Team North Dakota members continue to deliver...
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Burgum congratulates schools in Bismarck, Larimore and Linton for National Blue Ribbon recognition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary School in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. “Congratulations to Roosevelt Elementary School, Larimore Elementary School...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New Medicare option expands across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota. The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.
HEALTH
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries North Dakota exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: 9-1-1 landline services returning to western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9/15 9:50 p.m.): Landline services for 9-1-1 operations are returning to western North Dakota Thursday evening. A fiber optic line was damaged in Bismarck earlier in the day, leading to the outage. 9-1-1 could still be accessed by cell phone. Landline services have not returned...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota capitol getting accessibility improvements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Improvements are happening at the North Dakota State Capitol. With the addition of family restrooms and electric handicap doors to meeting rooms, the building is becoming more accessible. Located on the ground floor on the west end of the Roughrider Hall of Fame are three new...
BISMARCK, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
EDUCATION
KFYR-TV

Hunters look forward to improved waterfowl, pheasant seasons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring snowstorms are now helping fall hunters. After several tough years of drought, hunters are now looking forward to a successful season. This year the habitat’s better for birds. Last year conditions across the state were a different story. “It’s almost night and day,” said...
ANIMALS
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip

The outdoor adventure website Thrillist recently came out with an article on "The Most Scenic Drives" in every state. More on that in a moment. I think we're a bit behind in the fall foliage department with our relatively warm August and September so far, but the cooler days are coming. It won't be long and those gold, orange, and red colors will dot the landscape.
TRAVEL
KFYR-TV

West Nile virus cases on the rise in the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Nile virus is on the rise in North Dakota. So far, 11 cases have been reported with four people being hospitalized. West Nile cases normally peak around mid to late August depending on temperatures, rainfall and how early or late the spring is. With the late spring this year, the North Dakota Department of Health is seeing cases spike later in the year. Ways to reduce chances of contracting the virus include using insect repellent that is registered with the EPA and trimming down tall, long grass near your home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Online

2022 North Dakota 4-H shotgun winners announced

Morton, Dickey, Hettinger and Ramsey counties took home the top honors in the 2022 North Dakota 4-H State Shotgun Match held recently in Bismarck. The match was held at Capital City Sporting Clays near Menoken, North Dakota. The competition brought 46 shooters from across the state.
BISMARCK, ND

