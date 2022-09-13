ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

JSO responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a reported shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood on the Westside Thursday night. JSO says the incident happened near McDuff Avenue and Fitzgerald Street. Police are expected to give an update at 11:15 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Cook
First Coast News

JFRD responded to more than 100 overdoses in the beaches community in 2021

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 overdoses in the beaches community. During an overdose awareness seminar, hosted by Project Opioid Jax, an official from JFRD said about 57% were opioid related. The seminar was hosted at the Beaches Vineyard Church, which included a panel of experts. The seminar included educations tips, such as how to spot an overdose or the consequences for drug sharing.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
First Coast News

JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man arrested following investigation of deadly Lake Lucina area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Lake Lucina area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, September 13, police responded to the 2600 block of University Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting. Officials found an adult man dead in a parking lot. The medical examiner's office was later able to determine the victim was shot to death, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Fdle Agent
First Coast News

'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Action News Jax

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy