Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
Video: Flagler County deputy recognized for saving frightened toddler from burning home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K9 handler was recognized for his heroism while rescuing a three-year-old child from a burning home in Palm Coast last October. Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson received the 2022 Flagler County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from Crime...
TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels found not guilty in evidence-tampering case
Former Clay County sheriff Darryl Daniels remained emotionless as the verdict of not guilty was read Thursday.News4Jax Livestream. Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels was found not guilty Thursday on all seven charges involving evidence tampering and making false statements to law enforcement. Daniels showed no emotion as the verdict was read.
3 people arrested after warrant served in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Guns, drugs, and a bulletproof vest are just a few of the things collected after three people were arrested in Jacksonville Beach. “Around 5 or 5:30 in the morning you could hear a megaphone going off, a police officer speaking through it, I guess, trying to control the situation,” a neighbor said.
JSO responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a reported shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood on the Westside Thursday night. JSO says the incident happened near McDuff Avenue and Fitzgerald Street. Police are expected to give an update at 11:15 p.m.
'I failed as a mother and a decent human being:' Sentencing for Brianna Williams pushed to next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder of her 5-year-old daughter, continued Friday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail...
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies say
Two Clay County men were arrested Sunday for trafficking 2,000 grams of fentanyl, according to an arrest report. They are being held in the Clay County jail on bonds of $17 million and $10 million.
JFRD responded to more than 100 overdoses in the beaches community in 2021
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 overdoses in the beaches community. During an overdose awareness seminar, hosted by Project Opioid Jax, an official from JFRD said about 57% were opioid related. The seminar was hosted at the Beaches Vineyard Church, which included a panel of experts. The seminar included educations tips, such as how to spot an overdose or the consequences for drug sharing.
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
Man arrested following investigation of deadly Lake Lucina area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Lake Lucina area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, September 13, police responded to the 2600 block of University Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting. Officials found an adult man dead in a parking lot. The medical examiner's office was later able to determine the victim was shot to death, officials said.
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
Ex-mistress, former Jacksonville sheriff both witnesses at Darryl Daniels trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019. The first witness to testify was Cierra Smith, Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman...
Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Charles Rowe has been located and returned home. Monday morning, the Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a missing juvenile alert for 17-year-old Charles Rowe Frank. Charles was last seen on foot leaving from a residence in the 2100 block of Spinnaker Court around 6:00...
'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
DCPS Police Chief assures crime will be accurately reported under his leadership
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After scathing reports of Duval County Public School's former police chief down playing crimes within the district, the current police talked to First Coast News about it at a public safety meeting at Westside High School. Chief Greg Burton said his team has a protocol in...
Neighbors, authorities testify ahead of sentencing for mother guilty of killing 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter was in court Thursday for her sentencing hearing. Brianna Williams, 30, pled guilty to second-degree murder back in March and could face 20 years to life in prison. In 2019,...
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
JSO investigating reported homicide on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 9300 103rd St. around 7:25 p.m. after a call came in about a person cut in the upper part of his body with an unknown object. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arriving the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
