kgns.tv
Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking on the southern border.
kgns.tv
Multiple false alarms reported at Texas schools
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials in Texas say that threats at multiple schools across the state were determined to be false. From Houston to Dallas, Austin and even Waco; school districts and local law enforcement agencies responded to various false calls and unfounded threats Tuesday afternoon. The Thorndale Independent School...
kgns.tv
UISD, LISD provide human sexuality lessons amid teen pregnancy increase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas, West Virginia, Alabama, and Oklahoma have the highest number of teen pregnancies in the country, but what are our local school districts doing to lower the numbers?. Martha Gutierrez is a mother of three who makes sure she’s involved in her children’s lives and their...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott demands Biden pull student loan relief plan
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott joined 21 Republican governors Monday urging President Joe Biden to scrap his student loan relief plan. The governors wrote in a letter that the loan forgiveness plan offers a bailout for a minority of Americans who are largely well off. The governor says...
