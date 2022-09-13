ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Weekend traffic problems expected across Puget Sound region

Think of it as traffic spaghetti this weekend. Just when you have your noodles around one fork, another meatball drops in. The big traffic event of the weekend is, of course, the opening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday. It has been more than 900 days since traffic flowed...
SEATTLE, WA
rtands.com

New complication puts strain on Sound Transit project

Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years

SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sound Transit, Amtrak narrowly dodge service interruption as rail unions reach deal

President Biden has announced that a tentative contract agreement has been reached among railroad workers threatening to strike and their employers. The threat of a railway strike had commuters worried if they would be able to travel by train; businesses wondered how they would get important materials and products for sale; and economists speculated about the billions of dollars at stake.
SEATTLE, WA
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Homeless shelter expansion proposed in SODO neighborhood divides community

SEATTLE - A complex that will house hundreds of people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, is in the final stages of planning for Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is calling it the SODO Services Hub. It...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound

(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Census: Nearly half of Seattleites who have jobs work from home

(The Center Square) – Nearly 50% of Seattleites who are employed work in comfortable pants, a T-shirt and a good pair of slippers, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The recently released census data shows that the number of Seattle workers who worked from their...
SEATTLE, WA

