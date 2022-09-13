Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Weekend traffic problems expected across Puget Sound region
Think of it as traffic spaghetti this weekend. Just when you have your noodles around one fork, another meatball drops in. The big traffic event of the weekend is, of course, the opening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday. It has been more than 900 days since traffic flowed...
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
q13fox.com
'We get that it's frustrating': WSDOT explains multiple construction projects this weekend
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out a series of Tweets on Friday - taking a moment to empathize with the public, while also explaining the reasons behind all the construction happening in the area, and their game plan to get it done as soon as possible.
West Seattle Bridge passes final safety test, ready to reopen Sunday
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Bridge officially passed its final safety test on Thursday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), the data from this strength test confirms the bridge is strong, safe and ready to reopen on Sunday. On Tuesday, SDOT conducted the "live load testing" by...
q13fox.com
King County metro to reduce trips due to workforce shortages
Starting Saturday, using public transportation to get around in Seattle could be a little more difficult. More than 60 Metro Transit routes will be reduced or modified, due to workforce shortages.
rtands.com
New complication puts strain on Sound Transit project
Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.
KC Metro’s ‘workforce shortage’ reduces service by over 250 trips
Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, King County Metro buses will be making 250+ fewer trips getting people to work, attend school, out to bars and restaurants, or visit family during the week. The change comes as a part of Metro’s semi-annual service change, which they do to “improve reliability and to...
Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years
SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
Sound Transit, Amtrak narrowly dodge service interruption as rail unions reach deal
President Biden has announced that a tentative contract agreement has been reached among railroad workers threatening to strike and their employers. The threat of a railway strike had commuters worried if they would be able to travel by train; businesses wondered how they would get important materials and products for sale; and economists speculated about the billions of dollars at stake.
ncwlife.com
Snohomish County will close solid waste stations to deal with garbage pileup
(The Center Square) – Despite a railway strike being avoided, Snohomish County has to temporarily close its solid waste facilities as a result of ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Snohomish County will close its stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The county said that...
Load testing conducted on West Seattle Bridge to determine if reopening will occur Sunday
SEATTLE — If all goes according to plan, the West Seattle Bridge will reopen to drivers this Sunday. However, some critical tests were conducted on the bridge on Tuesday to determine if the reopening will happen as 30 months have passed to get it to this point. Crews conducted...
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
q13fox.com
I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.
q13fox.com
Homeless shelter expansion proposed in SODO neighborhood divides community
SEATTLE - A complex that will house hundreds of people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, is in the final stages of planning for Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is calling it the SODO Services Hub. It...
Sound Transit to remove ORCA card readers from platforms at downtown light rail stations
SEATTLE — Sound Transit will soon remove ORCA card readers from the lower platform levels of its Link light rail stations in downtown Seattle. Once the card readers are removed, riders will be required to purchase a ticket or tap their ORCA card at the mezzanine level before heading down to the train platform.
Stolen Arboretum gate made by Seattle sculptor now reinstalled at park
SEATTLE — The works of Seattle sculptor Gerard Tsutakawa can be seen all over the city, from a metal sculpture of a baseball mitt in front of T-Mobile Park, to a "sea wave" sculpture installed at Climate Pledge Arena. But one of his works at the Washington Park Arboretum...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
ncwlife.com
Potential railway worker strike could impact marine trade in Puget Sound
(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide strike by more than 100,000 freight railroad workers could impact domestic and international trade in Puget Sound. The Northwest Seaport Alliance manages the marine cargo operations of the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Melanie Stambaugh, the director of communications at NWSA, told The Center Square in an email that they are “certainly tracking the rail issue and potential impacts closely” regarding a possible railway strike.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
ncwlife.com
Census: Nearly half of Seattleites who have jobs work from home
(The Center Square) – Nearly 50% of Seattleites who are employed work in comfortable pants, a T-shirt and a good pair of slippers, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The recently released census data shows that the number of Seattle workers who worked from their...
