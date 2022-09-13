Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
espn700sports.com
Chris Kamrani on local CFB, SDSU @ Utah, BYU’s trip to Eugene, RSL latest + more
The Athletic’s Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss local college football week 3, No. 14 Utah’s rematch with SDSU, the Utes through a couple games, No. 12 BYU heading to Eugene, RSL latest + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year...
espn700sports.com
Blaine Fowler on local CFB week 3, SDSU @ Utah rematch, BYU in Eugene + more
Former QB + current analyst Blaine Fowler joins The Drive to preview the weekend in local CFB, Utah’s grudge match with SDSU, Pac-12 expectations, No. 12 BYU visiting Oregon in Eugene + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
AthlonSports.com
San Diego State vs. Utah Prediction: Aztecs Look to Upset Utes for Second Straight Season
It's payback time for the Utah Utes on Saturday night as they host the San Diego State Aztecs at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Last September, these two teams met in Carson, California, and the Aztecs pulled out a 33-31 victory in triple overtime. It was also the game in which Cameron Rising took over the starting quarterback job for the Utes, who went on to win the Pac-12 and play in the Rose Bowl.
espn700sports.com
Bill Oram talks Pac-12 football, Oregon welcoming BYU to Eugene + more
The Oregonian’s Bill Oram joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Oregon’s start under Dan Manning, welcoming No. 12 BYU to Eugene, the dark-horse Beavers(?) + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fishduck.com
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
upr.org
Fans respond to USU head coach's criticisms following Aggie loss to Weber State
Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State’s 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies’ first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000. With the exception of a 100-yard...
espn700sports.com
Danny Kanell on early-season CFB, SDSU @ Utah, BYU @ Oregon,
Danny Kanell joins The Drive courtesy of BetOnline.net… Talking early-season college football, Utah’s 1-1 start, SDSU in SLC, BYU @ Oregon + more. Check out BetOnline for Updated College Football Playoff, Conference, Heisman and College Football Week 3 Lines. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
espn700sports.com
Ted Robinson talks tennis, Alcaraz, Pac-12 football + more
Ted Robinson joins The Drive to discuss a historic US Open, Carlos Alcaraz the next big thing(?), Pac-12 through 2 weeks, regional rivalries, Holy War, BYU vs Oregon + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
deseret.com
Political debate roils South Carolina after university cancels BYU women’s basketball games
South Carolina state lawmakers are arguing over University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s decision to cancel a scheduled two-game series with Brigham Young University women’s basketball team. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which includes over a dozen state lawmakers, sent a letter to Staley...
utahutes.com
Game Week: What You Need to Know for Saturday’s Football Game
The 14th-ranked Utah Football team hosts San Diego State this Saturday at 8 p.m. It is Utah's annual Ute Proud game and will feature recognition of the Ute Tribe and a halftime performance on the field. As part of the Ute Proud game, the Ute Tribe Business Committee will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How much is Oregon paying BYU to visit Autzen Stadium? Will Ducks return the game in Provo?
BYU is receiving $1.1 million to play at Autzen Stadium against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday; here are the reasons why.
espn700sports.com
Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC: Highlights, Interviews + more
Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
The Drive with Spence Checketts – FULL THURS SHOW – 9-15-22
Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
upr.org
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
kcpw.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
Climate Debate between Utah Congressional Candidates to be moderated by PCHS student
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will be hosting a public debate about climate issues between Utah National House Congressmen and their challengers on September 26, […]
utahstories.com
Harmons Celebrates Its 90th Birthday, Five Wives Vodka Event in Ogden and BBQ Festival in Salt Lake
Happy Birthday to my favorite local grocer: Harmons. Family-owned and locally run since 1932, Harmons turns 90 this month. The grocery chain started with humble beginnings as a fruit stand selling 2 cups of strawberries for 15 cents and a pound of Utah peas for 5 cents back in 1932.
Comments / 0