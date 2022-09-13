ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

San Diego State vs. Utah Prediction: Aztecs Look to Upset Utes for Second Straight Season

It's payback time for the Utah Utes on Saturday night as they host the San Diego State Aztecs at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Last September, these two teams met in Carson, California, and the Aztecs pulled out a 33-31 victory in triple overtime. It was also the game in which Cameron Rising took over the starting quarterback job for the Utes, who went on to win the Pac-12 and play in the Rose Bowl.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

Bill Oram talks Pac-12 football, Oregon welcoming BYU to Eugene + more

The Oregonian’s Bill Oram joins The Drive to talk Pac-12 football, Oregon’s start under Dan Manning, welcoming No. 12 BYU to Eugene, the dark-horse Beavers(?) + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
PROVO, UT
espn700sports.com

Danny Kanell on early-season CFB, SDSU @ Utah, BYU @ Oregon,

Danny Kanell joins The Drive courtesy of BetOnline.net… Talking early-season college football, Utah’s 1-1 start, SDSU in SLC, BYU @ Oregon + more. Check out BetOnline for Updated College Football Playoff, Conference, Heisman and College Football Week 3 Lines. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Dsu#American Football#College Football#Utes Nfl Lb#The Pac 12 Network#Utes Game Day#Cectv#The Sun News
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
PROVO, UT
espn700sports.com

Ted Robinson talks tennis, Alcaraz, Pac-12 football + more

Ted Robinson joins The Drive to discuss a historic US Open, Carlos Alcaraz the next big thing(?), Pac-12 through 2 weeks, regional rivalries, Holy War, BYU vs Oregon + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
espn700sports.com

Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC: Highlights, Interviews + more

Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

The Drive with Spence Checketts – FULL THURS SHOW – 9-15-22

Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy