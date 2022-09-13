ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
Narcity

This Alberta Town Has A Magical Stargazing Festival This Fall & The Views Look So Surreal

The nights might sadly be getting longer, but this Alberta town is making the most of the dark skies with a whole festival dedicated to stargazing. Jasper Dark Sky Festival is coming to the town in October and visitors will be able to check out the magical nighttime skies over mountains and lakes and there's even a chance of seeing the green glow of the Aurora Borealis.
Narcity

Ottawa's Castle Has A Swanky New Bar With Boozy Drinks & Weekly DJ Parties

The Fairmont Château Laurier, known as Ottawa's castle, is a dreamy spot to enjoy a cocktail, a meal or spend the night. The hotel opened a new cocktail bar called The Reading Lounge on September 9, and you can enjoy boozy drinks, small plates, and weekly events. It has a different atmosphere from the hotel's other dining venues, Zoe's lounge and La Terrasse patio.
Narcity

Parts Of Ontario Will Be Hotter Than Mexico City This Weekend & It'll Be Peak Summer Vibes

Ontario's weather forecast is swamping residents with yet another round of humidity and heat this weekend. Ok, somebody hasn't been manifesting autumn nearly hard enough. According to The Weather Network (TWN), cities like Toronto, London, and Windsor will see daytime temperatures reach 30 degrees through Saturday and Sunday, with humidex values making things feel even hotter.
Narcity

You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor Among Towering Monoliths At This Park In Canada

For a truly iconic Canadian experience, you can walk along the floor of the ocean beside unique rock formations at this provincial park. Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park in Hopewell Cape, New Brunswick, is where you'll find huge rock towers shaped over thousands of years by the tides of the Bay of Fundy.
TechCrunch

Amazon Prime Video announces live-action ‘Blade Runner’ limited TV series

The Hollywood Reporter initially leaked the news in February. Amazon made the news official today. Nothing else has been shared about the series, including the plot or when it will premiere. However, based on the title, “Blade Runner 2099” will likely take place 50 years after the sequel “Blade Runner 2049.”
