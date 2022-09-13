Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
This New Ghost Tour Near Ottawa Goes To The Town Of Canada's 'First-Ever' Poltergeist Case
This new Halloween tour near Ottawa is filled with haunting tales, and you might just see a ghost. It's the type of adventure you'd expect along the dark streets of Edinburgh filled with paranormal history. The Pontiac Haunted Tour by Aventure Outaouais takes you to four historically haunted locations in...
Narcity
You Can See Huge Moving Dinosaurs & Step Back In Time At This Exhibit Coming To Canada
Have you always wanted to step back in time and walk among dinosaurs? Soon, you'll have the chance!. A huge dinosaur exhibit is coming to multiple cities in Canada and you'll be able to see life-like dinos from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods in what's sure to be a totally unique experience.
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
tvinsider.com
‘The Santa Clauses’ Teaser: Tim Allen’s Retiring Santa Interviews Unlikely Replacement (VIDEO)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Meaning that holiday trailers are starting to drop. The first teaser trailer for Tim Allen‘s The Santa Clauses trailer premiered at the D23 expo this weekend, and the clips from the upcoming Disney+ series shows the beloved Scott Calvin announcing he plans to retire.
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
This French Café In Ontario Is A Little Slice Of Paris In A European-Inspired Harbour
You can enjoy a taste of Paris without the long plane ride at this French café in Ontario, about two hours from Toronto. Parisienne Patisserie & Bistro is nestled in the Friday Harbour Resort, a European-inspired marina with a picturesque boardwalk, and it just opened in the spring of 2022.
Narcity
This Alberta Town Has A Magical Stargazing Festival This Fall & The Views Look So Surreal
The nights might sadly be getting longer, but this Alberta town is making the most of the dark skies with a whole festival dedicated to stargazing. Jasper Dark Sky Festival is coming to the town in October and visitors will be able to check out the magical nighttime skies over mountains and lakes and there's even a chance of seeing the green glow of the Aurora Borealis.
Narcity
Leonardo DiCaprio Used To Live In This Huge Alberta Mansion & It's For Sale Right Now (PHOTOS)
Ever wanted to sneak a peek inside a celebrity's house? Well, now's your chance. This massive Alberta home has been listed for nearly $7 million and it's got some serious bragging rights. The huge mansion is in Pinnacle Ridge, just 25 minutes from downtown Calgary, has had some big A-list...
Narcity
Ottawa's Castle Has A Swanky New Bar With Boozy Drinks & Weekly DJ Parties
The Fairmont Château Laurier, known as Ottawa's castle, is a dreamy spot to enjoy a cocktail, a meal or spend the night. The hotel opened a new cocktail bar called The Reading Lounge on September 9, and you can enjoy boozy drinks, small plates, and weekly events. It has a different atmosphere from the hotel's other dining venues, Zoe's lounge and La Terrasse patio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
A New Documentary Puts A Secret Ontario 'Pizza City' On The Map & It's Streaming Now
You have likely heard of popular types of 'za such as Chicago-style and New York-style. There is a small Ontario city that also has a unique way of making this popular dish and one local is ready to put the city's pizza on the map. The new documentary about Windsor-style...
Narcity
Toronto’s New Caribbean-Inspired Restaurant Has Island Flavours & Tropical Vibes (PHOTOS)
You can dine like you're on an island vacay at this new restaurant in Toronto. Miss Likklemore's is a Caribbean-inspired restaurant that has just opened on King Street West, and if you're looking for tropical vibes and upscale dishes, then you'll want to check it out. If the name sounds...
Andor to Girl in the Box: the seven best shows to stream this week
Diego Luna takes the lead in Disney’s latest Star Wars series – a dark and complex prequel to Rogue One – while the real-life kidnapping story of Colleen Stan is disturbing beyond belief
Narcity
Parts Of Ontario Will Be Hotter Than Mexico City This Weekend & It'll Be Peak Summer Vibes
Ontario's weather forecast is swamping residents with yet another round of humidity and heat this weekend. Ok, somebody hasn't been manifesting autumn nearly hard enough. According to The Weather Network (TWN), cities like Toronto, London, and Windsor will see daytime temperatures reach 30 degrees through Saturday and Sunday, with humidex values making things feel even hotter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor Among Towering Monoliths At This Park In Canada
For a truly iconic Canadian experience, you can walk along the floor of the ocean beside unique rock formations at this provincial park. Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park in Hopewell Cape, New Brunswick, is where you'll find huge rock towers shaped over thousands of years by the tides of the Bay of Fundy.
TechCrunch
Amazon Prime Video announces live-action ‘Blade Runner’ limited TV series
The Hollywood Reporter initially leaked the news in February. Amazon made the news official today. Nothing else has been shared about the series, including the plot or when it will premiere. However, based on the title, “Blade Runner 2099” will likely take place 50 years after the sequel “Blade Runner 2049.”
Comments / 0