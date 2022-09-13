Woman slashed with razor blade inside NYC subway: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade at a New York City subway station, police said.
The slashing happened inside a Chelsea subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street on Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., NYPD officials said.
The 30-year-old victim was walking down the steps inside the station when a woman slashed her with a razor blade, according to police. Authorities didn’t say what provoked the slashing, if there was a motive.
The assailant then fled the subway station and has not been arrested. She is believed to be approximately 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 115 pounds.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 32