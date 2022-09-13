ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman slashed with razor blade inside NYC subway: police

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xmccr_0huCyWXC00

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade at a New York City subway station, police said.

The slashing happened inside a Chelsea subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street on Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., NYPD officials said.

The 30-year-old victim was walking down the steps inside the station when a woman slashed her with a razor blade, according to police. Authorities didn’t say what provoked the slashing, if there was a motive.

The assailant then fled the subway station and has not been arrested. She is believed to be approximately 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 115 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 32

overit21
2d ago

the amount of comments on this app that constantly make this about democrats or Republicans is simply astonishing....do you people not realize that they are two sides of the same coin?! do you realize that neither side gives a damn about any of us?

Reply
6
Robert Scott
2d ago

I’m tired of hearing about gun control. Criminals run free in NYC committing crimes at will. No political support for the police. District attorneys like Bragg and governor hochal are finishing the job started by Di Blasio to destroy New York. Vote based on crime if you want change

Reply
2
Nick
3d ago

find IT and put IT in a man's prison

Reply(4)
18
Related
PIX11

Man attacked with baseball bat inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit multiple times with a baseball bat during a group attack inside a Manhattan subway station Thursday, police said. The victim was inside the 57th Street – 7th Avenue subway station around 4:30 a.m. when two people attacked him with a baseball bat, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
PIX11

Bronx robbery: Crooks on mopeds mug man at gunpoint in Highbridge

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A trio of moped-riding thieves robbed a man at gunpoint in Highbridge, authorities said Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 29, was walking along Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday when three men on two mopeds rode up to him, police said. While […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher

Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man put woman in chokehold, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say attempted to rape a woman in the Bronx. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street in East Morrisania. Police said the suspect followed a 24-year-old woman, then put her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. He also made off with her cellphone after the attack, police said. Police said the woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Police#New York City Subway#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily News

NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily News

Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned

The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy