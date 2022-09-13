Woman slashed with razor blade inside NYC subway: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade at a New York City subway station, police said.

The slashing happened inside a Chelsea subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street on Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., NYPD officials said.

The 30-year-old victim was walking down the steps inside the station when a woman slashed her with a razor blade, according to police. Authorities didn’t say what provoked the slashing, if there was a motive.

The assailant then fled the subway station and has not been arrested. She is believed to be approximately 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 115 pounds.

