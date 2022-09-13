ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming

DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
DELANO, CA
KGET

2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Highway 119 segment to be renamed Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway

In recognizing the dedicated service and ultimate sacrifice of Taft’s adopted son Corporal Luis Ruan, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) passed legislation renaming a segment of State Route 119 in Taft as the Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway. “Our community – our nation – are grateful to Luis’s parents,...
KGET

Dignity Health holds hiring event this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health is holding a hiring event Thursday in downtown Bakersfield, according to organizers. Organizers said the hiring event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercy Hospital Downtown at 2215 Truxtun Avenue in the Clerou Room. Dignity Health is offering benefits, full-time, per diem and part-time positions on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield announces pair of road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Planning commission approves new Dollar General site plan

The Taft Planning Commission approved the site plan for Taft's third Dollar General Store last week. The commission voted 4-0 to give the go-ahead for the project that will build a 10,640 square foot store on the north side of Gardner Field Road about 500 feet east of Highway 119.
TAFT, CA
KGET

KCSO seeks help finding woman last seen decade ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a woman last seen by her family a decade ago. Theresa Medina, 54, is Hispanic and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to a sheriff’s release. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Collision into Occupied Home Ignites Structure Fire

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a home that was occupied, igniting a structure fire around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the area of Taft Highway and Old River Road in the city of Bakersfield. All occupants inside the residence were uninjured. Possibly two victims from the...
KGET

National cheeseburger day deals in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National cheeseburger day is Sept. 18. Here is a roundup of cheeseburger deals around Bakersfield. Pops Burger 2821 Taft Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93313 Double Cheeseburger combo includes medium fries and drink for $7.99 Family 4 pack comes with 4 burgers, 4 drinks and one family sized fries for $28.99 Family 5 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Firefighters rescue dog from burning home on El Toro Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to save a dog from a burning home Thursday night in south Bakersfield. City firefighters were called to a home on El Toro Drive near Belle Terrace at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a home on fire. Video from the scene showed firefighters cutting a hole in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the week: 9/15

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Aaron Perlman met with Nick Cullen from the Kern County Animal Shelter, to meet the Pet of the Week, Leena. If you would like to adopt Leena or visit the Kern County Animal Shelter, it's located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. and is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

