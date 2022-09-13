DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured. The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO