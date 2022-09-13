Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of fatally shooting Arvada officer makes first court appearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of fatally shooting an Arvada Police officer last weekend made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning from the Jefferson County Jail where he was advised of the charges against him. Sonny Almanza, 31, faces the following charges related to the shooting in...
Criminal case in fentanyl deaths of 5 in Commerce City stalls
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Prosecutors looking into the fentanyl overdose deaths of five people inside a Commerce City apartment do not have enough evidence to file any charges in the case as of now. The sister of one of the five people who died said the decision ensures that...
Man puts hole in wall to neighboring townhome, sticks gun through it before fire, police say
GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden Police are looking for a person of interest Friday after someone in a townhouse knocked a hole into a neighboring unit and stuck a gun through it before the unit caught fire and engulfed the entire building. The person of interest was identified as James...
Suspect in Arvada officer's death arrested with his handcuffs
ARVADA, Colo. — When Sonny Almanza was formally arrested at a hospital this week, the handcuffs that snapped around his wrists belonged to the police officer he is accused of killing. Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, died in a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday after he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mover accused of holding woman's property hostage
DENVER — The owner of a moving company is accused of loading up a woman's belongings on a truck and then refusing to tell her where the items were for months as he demanded additional payment, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Huseyn Nemat-Zoda, who is the owner...
Mom arrested after she 'abruptly disappeared' with her children
BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder mother was arrested after she and her two children disappeared and were later found safe following an all night search, according to the Boulder Police Department. At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in North Boulder after receiving a report...
Fired Erie officer lied about military record, affidavit says
ERIE, Colo. — An Erie Police officer who was fired after an internal investigation now faces felony charges for lying about prior military service on his application and during his interview process, according to an arrest affidavit. Joseph Watts-Johnson was arrested and faces charges of forgery and an attempt...
Newly released body camera video sheds light on Clear Creek County police shooting
SILVER PLUME, Colo. — A man shot and killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June appeared to have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, according to body camera video provided by the victim’s family attorney. The video also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 suspects arrested in connection with shooting near East High School
DENVER — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two people on Colfax Avenue near East High School this month, the Denver Police Department said Thursday. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sept. 7 on East Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Josephine Street....
Cyclist injured in hit-and-run weeks after friend was killed in similar crash
DENVER — About a month after his friend was hit and killed, another Denver cyclist was hurt just a few miles away. Scott Baumfalk told 9NEWS he was riding home from work when a car hit him and took off. "The extent of my injuries are a couple of...
Man arrested after allegedly causing over $20,000 in damages to Wheat Ridge businesses
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department has arrested a man accused of a series of vandalism and damage incidents around a shopping center in the Wheat Ridge area Tuesday which they say total tens of thousands of dollars. Police said Wednesday via their Facebook page that...
Former Boulder city employee accused of embezzling public property
BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder city employee who faces embezzlement charges was accused of purchasing tools for his own personal use over a period of several years, an arrest affidavit says. Trent Fallica, 57, faces one count of embezzlement of public property, which is a felony. The City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Memorial service to honor Arvada Police officer
ARVADA, Colo. — A public memorial will be held Friday in Lafayette for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning. Vakoff, 27, died after he and another officer responded to the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue at...
Boater cited after woman's leg severely injured by propeller at Chatfield State Park
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured. The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.
2 killed in Douglas County crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead and more are injured after a head-on crash in Douglas County Wednesday evening. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said four cars were involved in the crash, which happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Crowfoot Valley Road just north of Macanta Boulevard.
Moose attacked hunter after he tries to shoot it with arrow
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bowhunter was airlifted out of a remote area of Larimer County Tuesday after he tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, but instead was charged and gored by the animal, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. It happened just before noon Tuesday in...
Golden retriever found months after going missing in rural Colorado
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A dog lost in the Colorado wilderness for three months is back home thanks to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) drone. Farrah the Golden Retriever went missing near U.S. 50 and Colorado 9 west of Cañon City when the driver of her car suffered a seizure and crashed.
Denver shooting leaves 1 hurt
DENVER — The area of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Street is closed while Denver police investigate a shooting. The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that they were investigating a report of shots fired in that area. DPD said one victim, a man, has been...
Audit finds $400k in mental health response funds unused by DPD
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) failed to spend about $400,000 in grant funds earmarked for its mental health "co-responder" program and were forced to return the taxpayer money, the city's auditor said Thursday. The agencies said they couldn't spend the portion...
New co-responder program approved for park rangers
DENVER — Our park rangers are a largely unseen group on the frontlines of our mental health crisis. Their role has morphed over the years, but rangers have always prided themselves on being a friend in the park. "I'm a good ear, a good shoulder, whatever is needed," District...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0