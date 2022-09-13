ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Suspect in Arvada officer's death arrested with his handcuffs

ARVADA, Colo. — When Sonny Almanza was formally arrested at a hospital this week, the handcuffs that snapped around his wrists belonged to the police officer he is accused of killing. Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, died in a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday after he...
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Mover accused of holding woman's property hostage

DENVER — The owner of a moving company is accused of loading up a woman's belongings on a truck and then refusing to tell her where the items were for months as he demanded additional payment, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Huseyn Nemat-Zoda, who is the owner...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Mom arrested after she 'abruptly disappeared' with her children

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder mother was arrested after she and her two children disappeared and were later found safe following an all night search, according to the Boulder Police Department. At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in North Boulder after receiving a report...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Fired Erie officer lied about military record, affidavit says

ERIE, Colo. — An Erie Police officer who was fired after an internal investigation now faces felony charges for lying about prior military service on his application and during his interview process, according to an arrest affidavit. Joseph Watts-Johnson was arrested and faces charges of forgery and an attempt...
ERIE, CO
9NEWS

Memorial service to honor Arvada Police officer

ARVADA, Colo. — A public memorial will be held Friday in Lafayette for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning. Vakoff, 27, died after he and another officer responded to the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue at...
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Boater cited after woman's leg severely injured by propeller at Chatfield State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A boater was cited following an investigation into an accident at Chatfield State Park in July during which a woman's leg was severely injured. The accident happened near a boat ramp at the park on July 10 as the boat was being put into the water from a trailer. Since the incident happened inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was responsible for the investigation into what happened.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 killed in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead and more are injured after a head-on crash in Douglas County Wednesday evening. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said four cars were involved in the crash, which happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Crowfoot Valley Road just north of Macanta Boulevard.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver shooting leaves 1 hurt

DENVER — The area of 9th Avenue and Lincoln Street is closed while Denver police investigate a shooting. The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that they were investigating a report of shots fired in that area. DPD said one victim, a man, has been...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Audit finds $400k in mental health response funds unused by DPD

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) failed to spend about $400,000 in grant funds earmarked for its mental health "co-responder" program and were forced to return the taxpayer money, the city's auditor said Thursday. The agencies said they couldn't spend the portion...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New co-responder program approved for park rangers

DENVER — Our park rangers are a largely unseen group on the frontlines of our mental health crisis. Their role has morphed over the years, but rangers have always prided themselves on being a friend in the park. "I'm a good ear, a good shoulder, whatever is needed," District...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
