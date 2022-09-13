ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Donald Trump asked daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, Jared Kushner says in upcoming memoir

Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, per Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir. Trump wanted to establish a "cordial relationship" with Clinton, per the memoir, seen by The Hill. He changed his mind when Clinton supported Jill Stein's election recount, Kushner writes. Donald Trump asked his daughter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional District#Politics Federal#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy