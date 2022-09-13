Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
Opelika-Auburn News
ThriveHere@Auburn brings coffee from farmers around the globe to 2 campus shops
ThriveHere@Auburn, a farmer-direct micro coffee roastery and coffee shop, will opened two locations on Thursday on the Auburn University Campus, one at The Hotel at Auburn University and the other in The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. The new business is a joint venture between Thrive Farmers, Auburn...
Opelika-Auburn News
'Right off the mannequin': Auburn boutiques scramble to stock enough orange game-day outfits
Nobody may know what this year’s staple fall fashion color will be, but Auburn fans know what the color is for this weekend, and they are going all in. Auburn University has asked fans to wear orange and support the “All Auburn, All Orange” theme at Saturday’s football game against Penn State.
opelikaobserver.com
Serve Make-Ahead Dishes For Tailgating On The Plains￼
During fall months in East Alabama, life for many folks revolves around Auburn Tigers’ football with plenty of good food for tailgating on game days. Since Saturday’s game against Penn State kicks off at 2:30 p.m., plan on serving a variety of hearty dishes for lunch. Whether tailgating on the Plains or watching the Tigers at home with friends, relax and enjoy the party with scrumptious dishes that can be prepared ahead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Who needs night? 2:30 in Jordan-Hare is right where you want them
Take a cue from the marching band. AUMB has a new arrangement in the rotation this season: ‘Friends in Low Places.’. It’s fitting today, because we know they already think of us like that. Yes, I’m talking about our guests: The Penn State fans are here, and they’re...
WTVM
Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
opelikaobserver.com
A Safer Kind of Party￼
AUBURN — It’s a familiar conundrum: How do friends go out and have a good time, as well as a few drinks, without having to worry about getting home safely?. Leah and Jonathan Gamel, co-owners of Gamel’s Magic School Bus, offer a solution: a party bus service with an emphasis on both fun and safety. The business opened last January and has been helping people have a blast in a safe environment since.
WTVM
Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re welcoming fall with our arms wide open, especially with cooler mornings this past week. And with cooler weather, comes a family-favorite - fall events!. Pumpkins at Callaway is set to begin this Friday, September 16 and will remain open until Sunday, October 30. This...
RELATED PEOPLE
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼
When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
WTVM
Wakis African Kitchen: First African restaurant in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wakis African kitchen is the first of its kind in the Fountain City. The restaurant has only been open less than a month, but the origins of Wakis began years ago with travel abroad and a dream. Thanks to owner Olatunji Aiyeola better known as “Tj”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn-Penn State weekend: At least we know the fans will be wearing orange
There is one big question floating around the Auburn football world: Will the players wear orange jerseys for the first time since 1980?. The theme for the game against Penn State is "All Auburn, All Orange," and fans have been instructed to dress accordingly. But some fans are wondering if the iconic orange jerseys will make their comeback this Saturday.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Justice and hope': Equal Justice Initiative partners with Food Bank of East Alabama
The Equal Justice Initiativeand its founder, Bryan Stevenson, are partnering with Food Bank of East Alabama. “We are thrilled to death,” said Martha Henk, executive director of FBEA. “I have long been an admirer of the Equal Justice Initiative and specifically Bryan Stevenson, so I really consider this a huge honor.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Keep loving each other” Columbus couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary and shares secret to a long-lasting marriage
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A 99-year-old Columbus couple celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary at Covenant Woods with numerous family and friends in attendance. Mary and Skeet Minor initially met in the 1940s during World War II after she drafted him into service in Meriwether County, Georgia. Soon after meeting each other, they fell in […]
alabamanews.net
City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities
A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire. Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
wrbl.com
Comfortable for now but changes are on the way
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Enjoy the next couple of days as temperatures stay near average, expect highs in the middle to a few upper 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Dominate high pressure will continue to sit over the entire region so there are no major changes in our forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football helped save Todd Bennett from combat trauma, and now he's inviting others to join him
Auburn football is good therapy, and Todd Bennett knows this firsthand. Bennett was wounded in 2009 while on a combat mission in Iraq, and afterward he struggled to be around groups of people. “It just really changed my life and kind of opened me up,” Bennett said. “I wouldn’t even...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (9) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
wrbl.com
Author of new Stocking Strangler book and Carlton Gary’s prosecutor talk about the ‘reign of terror’ in the 1970s
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chuck Williams Show, a WRBL podcast, will explore a terrible chapter in Columbus’ history – the 1970s Stocking Stranglings. Chuck interviews Judge Bill Smith and author William Rawlings. Chuck joins us now. For years, Judge Smith was unable to table this case...
Opelika’s Erik Speakman, Pickens County’s Michael Williams selected to coach North-South All-Stars
Opelika’s Erik Speakman and Pickens County’s Michael Williams have been selected as head coaches of the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game in December. The game will be played Dec. 16 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Speakman will coach the South with Williams leading the North. The...
Comments / 0