ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Amtrak works to restore SW Chief service after rail strike averted

CHICAGO —Amtrak is working to quickly restore the Southwest Chief services across Kansas and other canceled, long distance trains and reaching out directly to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures, according to a social media report from the rail service. Visit http://Amtrak.com/alerts for the latest updates. The...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas

Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
KSNT

State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2 billion increase in the company’s capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop...
Salina Post

🎥 Moran encourages a resolution to avoid railroad strike

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran spoke Tuesday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world, according to a statement from his office. “In my state, the harvest...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Rail Travel#Freight Rail#Rail Service#Railroads#Southwest
KSN News

COVID tests available for Kansas households

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
kmuw.org

The state of incarceration in our communities and around Kansas

Monique Centeno | Attorney and Part-Time Judge, Sedgwick County District Court. Jim Echols | Executive Director, Reaching Out From Within. Steven Stonehouse | Director, Sedgwick County Department of Corrections. Here is the recorded conversation:. Our deep dive into many of the issues relating to incarceration in our community and around...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy

TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy