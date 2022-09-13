ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

mymoinfo.com

Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit

(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court's ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
Missouri Independent

Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor's tax cut special session

The special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Parson to cut income taxes began Wednesday, and by the time lawmakers adjourned for the day, one thing was clear — there is no agreement on a plan. And that could upend the governor's hopes of a quick session. In the state Senate, expected to act first […] The post Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor's tax cut special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins' indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Joe Biden
KMOV

Missouri to discuss gambling bill Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss its gambling bill Monday. House Bill No. 4 will be discussed Monday. The bill would repeal three sections of anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas...
MISSOURI STATE
#Republicans#County Executive#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrats#Democratic
FOX2Now

FBI investigates swatting calls at several Missouri schools

ST. LOUIS – The FBI is investigating after swatting calls about a shooter forced some schools in Missouri into precautionary lockdowns Thursday. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call in an effort to get a large number of armed police and emergency responders to respond to a fake emergency.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Unsolved

Mystery of North County woman's fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later. Who stabbed and killed Marcy Macinski? It's been 35 years and the family is still asking questions. 'She fought to the end' | The tragic murder of BeeBee Williams and the 30-year search for...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Charles' first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One of the most popular fast food chains is setting a footprint in St. Charles. Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It's not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open, but Chick-fil-A's website says it's "coming soon."
SAINT CHARLES, MO
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
KMOV

Criticism heightens as IL law ending cash bail nears

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - Illinois' Safe-T Act is set to go into effect in January, but criticism remains from some law enforcement and prosecutors in the Metro East. The law is set to end cash bail and let a judge decide if someone should be released back into the public or remain in jail until trial.
ILLINOIS STATE

