Sam Page says Mantovani's 'Sleepy Sam' comment is 'Trumpian'
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was called “Sleepy Sam” by new Republican opponent Mark Mantovani, just after Mantovani was picked to run on the GOP ticket by the party.
St. Louis County Employees Told To Keep It in Their Pants on County Property
The County Council is cracking down on getting down
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
St. Louis region losing $28K in interest on Rams settlement money every day, board member says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is losing out on as much as $28,000 a day the longer a settlement from Rams owner Stan Kroenke sits in a low-interest bearing account, and a member of the Regional Sports Authority board says city and county leaders have not agreed to move ahead with a plan to stop it.
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session
The special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Parson to cut income taxes began Wednesday, and by the time lawmakers adjourned for the day, one thing was clear — there is no agreement on a plan. And that could upend the governor’s hopes of a quick session. In the state Senate, expected to act first […] The post Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
Missouri State Auditor finds conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in audit of Cornland Special Road District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the findings from an audit of the Cornland Special Road District. Taxpayers in Bates County petitioned Galloway’s office for an audit of the district, which oversees 12 miles of gravel road outside the city of Butler. The audit resulted in a rating of “fair.”
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
Missouri to discuss gambling bill Monday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri House of Representatives is set to discuss its gambling bill Monday. House Bill No. 4 will be discussed Monday. The bill would repeal three sections of anti-sports wagering legislature and enact seventeen new sections relating to sports wagering. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas...
FBI investigates swatting calls at several Missouri schools
ST. LOUIS – The FBI is investigating after swatting calls about a shooter forced some schools in Missouri into precautionary lockdowns Thursday. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call in an effort to get a large number of armed police and emergency responders to respond to a fake emergency.
St. Louis County animal shelter pauses dog adoptions due to parvovirus infections
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The St. Louis County animal shelter is pausing dog adoptions after several animals came down with canine parvovirus. The shelter says it is isolating the exposed dogs. Parvovirus is highly contagious and affects a dog’s gastrointestinal system. The virus cannot be transmitted from dogs to humans, the shelter says.
St. Louis Unsolved
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later. Who stabbed and killed Marcy Macinski? It's been 35 years and the family is still asking questions. ‘She fought to the end’ | The tragic murder of BeeBee Williams and the 30-year search for...
St. Charles’ first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One of the most popular fast food chains is setting a footprint in St. Charles. Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It’s not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open, but Chick-fil-A’s website says it’s “coming soon.”
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Criticism heightens as IL law ending cash bail nears
ILLINOIS (KMOV) - Illinois’ Safe-T Act is set to go into effect in January, but criticism remains from some law enforcement and prosecutors in the Metro East. The law is set to end cash bail and let a judge decide if someone should be released back into the public or remain in jail until trial.
Body storage problem gets worse at St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office
The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office has been facing issues with storage. They do not have enough space to store bodies.
