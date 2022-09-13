Read full article on original website
KC Pet Project at capacity, waiving adoption fees
KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Missouri, is waiving dog adoption fees until Sept. 18 in response to being at capacity.
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
momcollective.com
Three Charming Towns North of the River
One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
KSHB 41 Action News
2 horses, man, woman rescued after Wednesday crash in Clinton, Missouri
Two humans and two horses survived a crash Wednesday because of the teamwork of a road repair crew, police, firefighters, paramedics and a horse owner.
KSHB 41 Action News
KC Parks and Rec shuts down several fountains early
Kansas City residents who frequent the the city’s many parks may have noticed a few of the 48 fountains have been turned off early.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Really needing more rain (FRI-9/16)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now more than halfway through the month and we’re running about a degree above average and more than 1.5 inches below average for moisture. One thing for sure over the coming week or so, we’re going to be getting warmer and warmer as near-record heat is coming (perhaps even record heat) early next week.
KMBC.com
Kansas City hospital takes care of three sets of triplets in a month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Hospital set a new record, serving a triple dose of triplets at the same time. They say good things come in threes. Three sets of triplets have been cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Luke's in the past month.
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project out of space, more than 250 dogs up for adoption
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project says they’ve taken in 270 dogs since the beginning of September and that they have more dogs than they have room for. “We cannot control the volume of animals coming in every day,” said Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at KC Pet Project. “So, we could get 30. We could get 50. We could get 100.”
KMBC.com
One person treated for minor injuries, cat rescued from fire in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was treated for minor injuries and a cat was rescued from a fire Wednesday evening. Independence firefighters said they were called at 6:20 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of South Ellison Way. The fire department said heavy smoke was coming...
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
KMBC.com
Scattered storms possible Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will only fall back into the upper 60s overnight. Scattered storms are possible Saturday morning. There's another chance for scattered storms Saturday evening into the night. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and then the low 90s on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will return late next week.
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
kansascitymag.com
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KMBC.com
St. Luke's cares for triple dose of triplets in NICU
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been said that good things come in threes. "This is Liliana Montez, that is Leo Montez and Reynaldo Montez," gushed new mother to triplets, Tionna Jones. We don't mean just those triplets, but three sets of three being cared for in the NICU at...
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique name
Peculiar, Missouri (Jan. 1942).Vachon, John, 1914-1975, photographer, via picryl.com. The last time I was in Peculiar was when my daughter was playing competitive softball and had a game there. You have to agree that it's an interesting name for small city.
KMBC.com
For 14 years, one woman was behind thousands of creative signs at a Kansas City Hy-Vee
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Michelle Broils can’t imagine working anywhere other than the Hy-Vee grocery store off Rice Road in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For 14 years, she said her job has been her joy. “I feel very blessed and have a lot of gratitude to Hy-Vee for...
Investigation underway after body found near road in Blue Summit
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found near the shoulder of the roadway in Blue Summit.
KMBC.com
Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
