Blue Springs, MO

momcollective.com

Three Charming Towns North of the River

One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe's Blog: Really needing more rain (FRI-9/16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now more than halfway through the month and we’re running about a degree above average and more than 1.5 inches below average for moisture. One thing for sure over the coming week or so, we’re going to be getting warmer and warmer as near-record heat is coming (perhaps even record heat) early next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Pet Project out of space, more than 250 dogs up for adoption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project says they’ve taken in 270 dogs since the beginning of September and that they have more dogs than they have room for. “We cannot control the volume of animals coming in every day,” said Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at KC Pet Project. “So, we could get 30. We could get 50. We could get 100.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin's Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Scattered storms possible Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will only fall back into the upper 60s overnight. Scattered storms are possible Saturday morning. There's another chance for scattered storms Saturday evening into the night. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and then the low 90s on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will return late next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

St. Luke's cares for triple dose of triplets in NICU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been said that good things come in threes. "This is Liliana Montez, that is Leo Montez and Reynaldo Montez," gushed new mother to triplets, Tionna Jones. We don't mean just those triplets, but three sets of three being cared for in the NICU at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO

