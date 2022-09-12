ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LPGA golfers excited for return to Columbia Edgewater for Portland Classic

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGHZb_0huCxYGR00 Top women players return to Northeast Portland venue Sept. 15-18 after one year at Oregon Golf Club.

There's a new title sponsor and a new tournament director, but for the LPGA golfers entered in the 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic, there is welcome familiarity with the return to Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

In 2021, the tournament moved to the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn because organizers believed a homeless camp along Northeast 33rd Avenue bordering Columbia Edgewater posed risks for participants and fans.

Now, the LPGA's longest running non-major tournament, slated for Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18, is back at the course that has hosted 34 of the 50 tournaments since the LPGA event came to Portland in 1972.

A couple of former Portland champions, speaking from the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, expressed excitement about returning to Columbia-Edgewater.

"Many special memories there at that course, so I'm excited that the tournament is back at that venue. Columbia Edgewater, it's an amazing place and, hopefully, I can have a good time this year," said Brooke Henderson, who won the 2015 Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater as a 17-year-old.

Marina Alex, the 2018 champion in Portland, also said she is excited about the return to Columbia Edgewater.

"It's one of my favorite courses on the schedule every year. Portland's a beautiful place, great place. Something special in the water," Alex said. "It's usually a fantastic tournament, and I'm looking forward to being there."

Henderson was second in the Race to CME Globe points standings entering the tournament in Cincinnati. She said the Columbia Edgewater course fits her strengths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0huCxYGR00

"I love all the tee shots and the tall trees that line the fairways, so it's just a great place," Henderson said. "When I step up to every tee, I feel like I can make birdie and play well. So, I'm excited to be back there and, hopefully, get another win there, which would be cool."

For two consecutive years, the tournament has been reduced from 72 to 54 holes. In 2020, air quality because of wildfires shortened the tournament by a day. Last year, rain squashed Saturday's play.

South Korea's Jin Young Ko won the 2021 tournament, but will miss this year's tournament. She has not played for several weeks and the LPGA released a statement from her management stating that she is sitting out the next few weeks "under medical advisement to rest an overworked wrist."

Florida's 15-year-old Chloe Kovelesky, who created buzz as a 14-year-old at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open, won the recent Les Schwab Amateur Open at Langdon Farms for a spot in the LPGA Portland Classic.

This year's title sponsor is AmazingCre, a Korea-based sports equipment and apparel company. The prize purse is $1.5 million.

The event is staged annually by local nonprofit Tournament Golf Foundation.

LPGA AMAZINGCRE PORTLAND CLASSIC

What: The LPGA's longest running non-major returns to Portland for its 51st edition.

When: Sept. 15-18

Where: Columbia Edgewater Country Club, 2220 N.E. Marine Drive, Portland

Cost: Buy tickets at portlandclassic.com; $10 daily or $25 for full tournament. Discounts for seniors, military and others available. More expensive special package available. Parking $5 daily, $15 for full-week pass.

TV: Golf Channel, noon-3 p.m. PT daily

