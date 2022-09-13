ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings Area Weather: Cooler and wetter days mean less smoke..eventually

By Ed McIntosh
 3 days ago
As the winds shift behind a cold front Tuesday evening, temperatures slip 8 to 12 degrees cooler Wednesday compared to Tuesday. And showers gradually increase.

Afternoon temperatures will be cooler through the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 70s for the rest of the week. Tuesday evening will be breezy with a cold front moving through.

There will be some showers and isolated thunderstorms near the mountains west of Billings Tuesday evening with showers as far east as the Billings-to-Sheridan line. Once the cold front moves through during the day Wednesday, wildfire smoke will start to clear out.

Temperatures stay mainly in the upper 60s to 70s for the high across our area for the rest of the week with scattered showers or even a rumble of thunder. Pockets of heavier rain may develop.

The forecast is unclear heading into next week, but early indications are we could be in for some cooler afternoons with highs in the 50s and 60s with more showers.

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

