ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Lebanon shop restores classic truck for grandfather with ALS before he dies

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYq3h_0huCxJGm00

A grandfather called for help to complete a project. It was something that couldn't be more important to him and the matter was urgent. It's a story about the precious time we have with the people most important to us.

Tracy Parsons is always on the lookout for a worthy opponent in chess.

"You gettin' pretty good!" he smiled, playing a game with 11-year-old grandson Corbin Smith. "I see some thinking going on in that head."

"Ever since he was a one-year-old, he's been my best buddy," Tracy said. "When he was three, I think it was, I thought it'd be great for him to learn how to play chess. He took to it very well."

"He'd teach me how to play," Corbin remembered. "He'd teach me new moves every morning."

Corbin has never beaten his granddad.

"Nuh uh," he said. "I've gotten close, but I haven't done it."

"The past couple weeks, he's pushed me to play a game, and I've kinda pushed him off cause I'm afraid he's gonna beat me!" Tracy added.

The truth is, it's gotten harder for Tracy to play ever since his diagnosis in 2020.

"It's ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis," he said. "I've lost the ability to walk. Losing my hands — it's hard to talk about."

Two of Tracy's brothers have died from ALS, and he doesn't know how long he has. It's been hard for Corbin.

"I was scared," he said.

Tracy has some work he wants to see get done.

"It's a 1973 Ford F-100," Tracy said.

Years ago, Tracy bought the truck with the plan of restoring it and giving it to Corbin when he turned 16.

"When Corbin gets his license, I'm not going to be here," Tracy said. "I'm not gonna be here to see that. I'd like to be able to see him and his face and his reaction to the truck before I die. That's what I'd like to see."

"I can tell he's putting all of his power into it," Corbin said.

Shortly after a NewsChannel 5 story on Tracy and Corbin in May, the staff at VZ Customs heard about the truck.

"It was just one of those things that we felt led that we had to do," said Seth Penhollow of VZ Customs.

The staff restored the truck. A crowd of dozens of friends and family members gathered at Tracy's home to watch Corbin's truck be revealed.

"I love you, buddy," said Tracy.

"I love you too," Corbin answered, hugging his grandfather.

"Go sit in this truck."

"Thank you, Paw Paw," Corbin said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia

THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
GALLATIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, TN
Lebanon, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Juliet
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Cars
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy