Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Harvest Drive Thru Picnic and Drive Thru Bingo Taking Place September 23rd
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two events are coming up next week for those in Chemung County that are 60 and up!. The first is the harvest drive thru picnic on September 23rd from 11:30 AM to 1 PM at the Chemung County Fairgrounds. Reservations are required and the deadline to sign up is September 15th.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Little Theatre prepares for final weekend of 'Avenue Q'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two successful weekends at the Clemens Center's Powers Theater, Elmira Little Theatre (ELT) is preparing for its final weekend of Avenue Q performances. Dubbed "Sesame Street for adults," Avenue Q utilizes puppets to tell the story of Princeton, a recent college graduate who moves to...
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Falling Waters Boat Tours
BURDETT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a new business offering boat tours and an up close experience with Hector Falls. Falling Waters Boat Tours is operated by Captain Fred Grabosky, a USCG licensed boat operator. He takes guests...
NewsChannel 36
Annual Strong Kids Safe Kids Returns on September 24th
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Strong Kids Safe Kids returns September 24th at the Steuben County Fairgrounds. The event returns after a two year absence due to the pandemic. The festival will bring back popular carnival games, inflatable bouncers, and art activities for children. There will also be information on health and safety issues from several family related agencies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Community Memorial Service to be Held for Amo Houghton
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A public memorial service will be held on Saturday to honor the life of the late Corning CEO and Congressman, Amo Houghton. Houghton passed away in March 2020, at the age of 93. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, and later became the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Corning Glass Works from 1964 to 1983. In 1986, he was elected to Congress and served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 2005.
NewsChannel 36
Talent show coming to First Arena will raise support for the homeless
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The City of Elmira, First Arena, and Program of P.E.A.C.E. are benefiting Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show, The P.E.A.C.E. Music Festival, on October 7th. First Arena will play host to a variety of talent on that Friday. Performers can sign up...
NewsChannel 36
Sayre Man Dies From Accident at Water Plant in Wysox
WYSOX, P.A. (WENY) - A man from Sayre is dead as a result of a chemical explosion at a water plant in central Bradford County. According to WENY's media partner, the Star-Gazette, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim as 39 year old Jeremy Lanzo. He was injured in a chemical explosion at Eureka Resources located on Route 6 in Wysox.
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Seeking Community Input on Broadband Internet Access
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Do you have access to reliable and affordable high speed internet? Tompkins County is looking for your input and they are urging residents and local businesses to take ten minutes to complete a broadband survey. The survey consists of an online speed test and a series...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsChannel 36
Corning Receives Funding for Glass Tubes and Vials
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Corning Inc. will receive a little over $100 million in additional funding for the manufacturing of glass tubing and vials. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' in partnership with the Department of Defense. The company says the money will help the health care industry to address current and future public health challenges.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Police Make Drug Arrest After Search Warrant
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning police arrested a man from Elmira on drug charges following a "no knock" search warrant on the city's north side Friday morning. Police say around 6:30AM, officers with the Corning Police Department executed the warrant on room #3 at the old Stanton Hotel on Bridge Street, where they seized cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin. Officers arrested 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones of Elmira, who is now charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
NewsChannel 36
GST BOCES STEM Academy moves all classes to SUNY Corning Community College
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Students from the GST BOCES STEM Academy were invited into their new academic home Thursday morning at Corning Community College. The GST BOCES STEM Academy has called 2634 Goff Rd. in Corning it's home for the past five years. In that time, they worked with Corning Community College to provide students with college-level courses. CCC and STEM students celebrated the entire Academy's move to the Spencer Hill campus Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting outside the Commons building.
NewsChannel 36
Man with Gun Arrested in Hospital Emergency Department Waiting Room
9/16 UPDATE: The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Friday, saying the nature of the incident may have been misconstrued in the department's initial news release. The Sheriff's office on Friday said security video showed 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq going into the facility, and a firearm fell out of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
Armed Assault Suspect Leads Police On Foot Chase on I-86
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A man is in serious condition after police say he harmed himself with a knife after a foot chase on I-86 near the shopping plazas. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, police were sent to the Econo-Lodge earlier this morning, on Route 64 in Big Flats, to investigate a report of an assault.
Comments / 0