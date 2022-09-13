Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan group advocates for mental health at 'Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes' rally
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of Club Cadillac and Traverse House Clubhouse represented the six counties served by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority at the 18th annual Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes mental health rally Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol in Lansing. The goal of the rally was to...
UpNorthLive.com
United Way creates STEM kits for Day of Caring
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thursday was United Way of Northwest Michigan's Day of Caring, one of the area's largest single-day volunteer events. Volunteers for Newton's Road Northwest met at the United Way's office in Traverse City, where they were creating STEM kits to hand out to the non-profit's STEM stations across northern Michigan.
UpNorthLive.com
Kingsley Area Schools superintendent resigns
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In a move that caught many off guard, the Kingsley School Board has decided it's time to make a change. At a meeting on Monday, superintendent Dr. Keith Smith and the Board came to an agreement on his departure. Smith said it wasn't a...
UpNorthLive.com
Campground asks public to check out improvements for feedback
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Antrim County campground is asking people to visit its park Friday to see what proposed improvements and park designs look like. Barnes Park is looking to add 28 campsites, improve some of the existing infrastructures and add accessible lake access. Along with the improvements...
Northern Michigan beach town’s riverwalk to get nearly $1M facelift
MANISTEE, MI – Rain gardens, cultural displays and universal access are just a few of the upgrades in store for the Manistee Riverwalk with the help of an $850,000 federal grant. The city of Manistee was awarded the grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Paddlers celebrate the Chain of Lakes Water Trail
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nearly 200 paddlers are celebrating Northern Michigan's lakes and rivers with a weekend long festival. Friday was the first launch day for the 7th Annual Paddle Antrim Festival. The group is paddling up to 42-miles of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail throughout the weekend.
UpNorthLive.com
Student group helps address mental health struggles
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have made an attempt to take their lives. It's not something that's easy to talk about. But a group of Leelanau County students is...
UpNorthLive.com
43rd Annual Michigan Firemen's Memorial Festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A weekend event to remember first responders who have lost their lives is set to begin Friday in Roscommon County. The 43rd Annual Michigan Firemen's Memorial Festival will take place September 16 - 18. The events take place at the Roscommon Fire Training Grounds, which...
UpNorthLive.com
Kirtland Community College hosts Meet the Candidates night
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Kirtland Community College is hosting a Meet the Candidates night Wednesday at 7 p.m. The college has invited candidates from several US And State Districts. The college says it’s a chance for people to ask questions and get to know their politicians. There's still...
UpNorthLive.com
Charlevoix community fights back against rezoning
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Charlevoix County community's plan to fight back against a rezoning effort took a new turn after the business trying to rezone a piece of land from agriculture to industrial removed the request two hours before the meeting was set to begin. The problem over...
UpNorthLive.com
Book festival helps support school literary programs
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Harbor Springs' Festival of the Book is returning next weekend and will put free books in the hands of schools students. Books range in genres from poetry to cooking and fiction. Over 2,000 books are packed and ready to be sent to schools. Featured authors...
UpNorthLive.com
Empire Hill Climb to return to Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The hills by the Lake Michigan shoreline may be the enemy of joggers, but for race car drivers, it's the perfect setting. On Saturday, people are invited to view the Empire Hill Climb, which is a short, but challenging, race up the windy Wilco Road.
Lake Michigan beachfront Hampton Inn on track for spring 2023 opening
MANISTEE, MI – A hotel rising on the Lake Michigan beachfront in Manistee is expected to be ready for guests by summer 2023. Everything is on track for a Memorial Day weekend opening, said Peter Beukema, CEO of 6PM Hospitality, which will manage the hotel. The upcoming five-story, 102-room...
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
UpNorthLive.com
Great Lakes Strongest Man returning to Turtle Creek Stadium
TRAVERSE CITY -- Some of the strongest men and women in the United States will be in northern Michigan on Saturday for a big competition. The Great Lakes Strongest Man will be returning to Turtle Creek Stadium for a second straight fall and this time it will include a few certified World competitions as well.
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
Women Charged for Stealing MSP Recruiting Tent During National Cherry Festival
Two women who stole a Michigan State Police recruiting tent during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City were charged Monday and Tuesday. Michigan State Police say they identified the suspects as Brittany Frick, 29, and Allison Pardo, 26. Both women had been living in Kalkaska but recently moved, according to MSP.
traverseticker.com
East Front Lane Closure Planned Wednesday-Thursday
The City of Traverse City will be temporarily closing the outside westbound lane of East Front Street between Gilbert Street and Rose Street for a sidewalk replacement project this week. Work will begin on Wednesday and is expected to be completed by the end of the day Thursday. The construction...
UpNorthLive.com
Portion of M-72 reopened after gas leak
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Traverse City Emergency Services temporarily shut down a portion of M-72 to fix a gas leak. Traverse City Fire Department Chief Jim Tuller said they received a call about the leak around 9:40 a.m., after one resident said they smelt gas. First...
UpNorthLive.com
Portion of M-72 closed due to gas leak
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- M-72 will be shut down between M-22 and Gray Road due to a gas leak. Grand Traverse County 911 suggests Bugai Road to Grandview Road or Gray Road to Cedar Run Road to North Long Lake Road as alternate routes. This should last until about 11:30 a.m.
