seattlemedium.com
Washington State Failing on Education Freedom Report Card
A new report came out showing that Washington state gets a failing grade on a new education report card. The Education Freedom Report Card put out by a DC-based think tank measured four broad categories – school choice, transparency, regulatory freedom, and spending – across more than two dozen separate and distinct factors. Still, Seattle ranks high where it matters in other important areas.
pacificnwsports.com
Seattle Dragons name new coaching staff for 2023 season
The XFL is coming back to Seattle. On Tuesday, the league revealed Seattle Dragons’ new coaching staff. Seattle Dragons football returns to the Emerald City in 2023. The first step to fielding a team is hiring a coaching staff. On Tuesday, the XFL revealed Seattle’s coaches, and there are some big names among them.
Venus Williams stops at UW for tennis
SEATTLE — On Tuesday, the University of Washington tennis team got a visit from a tennis legend. Venus Williams was out practicing and hitting with the UW tennis team members. Williams is in town as a special guest speaker at Amazon Accelerate, which is holding its third annual seller...
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
Seattle During and After the Civil War
During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
Washington Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America
U.S. News & Report ranked the top American universities for 2022-2023.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: King County court brings self defense to new level in downtown-shooting judgment
Yesterday in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. According to the Seattle Times, he was so relieved he burst into tears and embraced his defense lawyers. When I read the story, I, too, felt like bursting into tears, but for a different reason.
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
‘Very aggressive owl’ on the loose in WA park. Hats, helmets and umbrellas are advised
“They are elusive creatures, and if you get too close, they will not hesitate to put you in your place.”
KING-5
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
seattlemet.com
Where Did Home Prices Fall the Most in Seattle Last Month?
What a difference a few months can make. Back in 2021, we marveled at the unrelenting competitiveness of the local real estate market. Now, housing prices aren't only slowing in year-over-year growth, they're actually falling in some neighborhoods, according to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. (Rents, we're sorry to say, are still rising.)
The Stranger
Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist
Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
Stolen Arboretum gate made by Seattle sculptor now reinstalled at park
SEATTLE — The works of Seattle sculptor Gerard Tsutakawa can be seen all over the city, from a metal sculpture of a baseball mitt in front of T-Mobile Park, to a "sea wave" sculpture installed at Climate Pledge Arena. But one of his works at the Washington Park Arboretum...
Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email
A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
