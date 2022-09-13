ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

News 12

Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino

The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
City
Kenilworth, NJ
94.3 The Point

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton

Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
CLIFTON, NJ
bestofnj.com

Rhythm x Brows Offers Next-Level Brow Services in Bayonne

The owner of Rhythm x Brows Studios in Bayonne, Licensed Esthetician Christelle Rahman, loves playing music during her services. In particular – and not surprisingly – she plays 90s and early 2000s R&B music. The business name came to Christelle in the car one day; she was driving with the radio on and the music display said “Rhythm x Blues.”
BAYONNE, NJ
NYLON

How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home

In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Renna Media

September to Remember annual Street Fair and Car Show

The Linden Cultural & Heritage Committee is happy to announce their September to Remember annual Street Fair and Classic/Custom Car & Motorcycle Show will be held on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wood Avenue, Linden. With Festival Food, Rides, Games, Contests, Activities, Vendor Market Place,...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne

Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...

