All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
News 12
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
thehypemagazine.com
Kool & The Gang’s Robert Kool Bell Brings Le Kool Champagne to Swahili Village Newark
On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Robert Kool Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang, will be celebrating good times at Swahili Village restaurant in Newark NJ, as he’ll be signing bottles of his Le Kool champagne from 6 pm to 10 pm ET. One of New Jersey’s newest and...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
boozyburbs.com
Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton
Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
Get Ready For A Delicious New Lobster Roll Restaurant In New Jersey
Seafood is a must-have when you live near the Jersey Shore, there are just so many options!. Stuffed flounder, crab legs, lobster, shrimp, fried shrimp, striper, tuna steaks, Mahi Mahi, calamari, the list could go on and on. Personally, I only get seafood when I'm out for dinner because my...
bestofnj.com
Rhythm x Brows Offers Next-Level Brow Services in Bayonne
The owner of Rhythm x Brows Studios in Bayonne, Licensed Esthetician Christelle Rahman, loves playing music during her services. In particular – and not surprisingly – she plays 90s and early 2000s R&B music. The business name came to Christelle in the car one day; she was driving with the radio on and the music display said “Rhythm x Blues.”
NYLON
How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home
In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
Renna Media
September to Remember annual Street Fair and Car Show
The Linden Cultural & Heritage Committee is happy to announce their September to Remember annual Street Fair and Classic/Custom Car & Motorcycle Show will be held on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wood Avenue, Linden. With Festival Food, Rides, Games, Contests, Activities, Vendor Market Place,...
Police: Suspect caught on video trying to break into Wantagh restaurant
Police say the man used outdoor furniture to try and break through the glass at Margaritas Cafe on Wantagh Avenue.
News 12
Town of Hempstead shuts down convenience store accused of selling drug-laced candy bars
An East Meadow convenience store accused of selling drug-laced candy bars was shut down by the Town of Hempstead Thursday. The owner and an employee of Exotic Convenience Store, Ameen Ahmed and Ahmed Ajomai, were arrested Wednesday on felony drug charges. A sign was posted to the door and pad...
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Mother charged with deaths of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
The NYPD has arrested the mother of the three children found dead in Coney Island, and charged her with three counts of murder.
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint near Jerome Avenue, East 165th Street
Video of a Bronx robbery was released by police as they search for the suspects involved.
Police: Tens of thousands of dollars stolen in Belmont apartment robbery
The NYPD is tracking down two people who broke into a Belmont apartment and stole tens of thousands of dollars.
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
