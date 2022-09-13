Read full article on original website
LeBron and Savannah James Take Us Inside Their L.A. Mansion for Vanity Fair Cover Shoot
LeBron and Savannah James put their Black love on full display for their first-ever family photoshoot, captured by Vanity Fair. The James gang pulled out a few designer labels, rolled out the Porsche, and even showed off a few of their talents while opening the doors to their Los Angeles mansion for the world to see. Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7, posed alongside their high school sweetheart parents for family photos embodying nothing short of Black excellence.
NBA・
‘Aging Like Wine’: Savannah James Wows Social Media With Birthday Photoshoot and Party Entrance
Savannah James stepped out to show out for her 36th birthday over the weekend, and social media isn’t complaining. The wife of NBC champion LeBron James and mother of three took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her 36 years of life and express her gratitude for her family, friends, and her role in their lives.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Malia Obama and rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund take a stroll through NYC
Fueling romance rumors from coast to coast. Malia Obama was spotted hanging out with rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund in New York City on Monday — a month after the pair spent some time together in LA. The former First Daughter, 24, and record producer, 33, were seen walking around Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood together. They then went to Chinatown to grab lunch. Obama and Eklund did not give the paps any confirmation that they are a couple, however, as there were no public displays of affection during their outing. In fact, the pair spent most of their stroll with their arms firmly crossed in...
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary
Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
NBA・
LeBron’s Wife, Savannah, Opens Up About Family’s At-Home Life
The James family was featured in a photo shoot for "Vanity Fair" and the mother of three shared what her family is like.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
John Legend Drops a New Music Video to Celebrate His 9th Anniversary With Chrissy Teigen
Following John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's sweet Emmys date night on Sept. 12, Legend added yet another romantic music video to Teigen's filmography! On Sept. 14 — the couple's ninth wedding anniversary — Legend dropped the music video for his song "Wonder Woman" off his new album, "Legend." The song serves as an ode to Teigen. "I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today," Legend captioned a snippet of the music video on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me."
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
Exonerated Exes: Raymond Santana Says Deelishis ‘Didn’t Deserve Him’ Amid Reality Star Hinting That Their Split Is Final
Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five is opening up about his divorce from Deelishis, the woman he claims “never loved” nor “deserved him.” As previously reported the two wed in June 2020 and although the two appeared to be
BET
LeBron James’ Family Beautifully Showcased In Vanity Fair Photo Shoot
LeBron James and his family are revealing to the world their kingdom. In a new Vanity Fair spread and interview, the Los Angeles Lakers star, his wife, Savannah James, and their three kids – Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7 – opened up their L.A. home to the publication’s cameras. James’ mother Gloria is also included in the pics, along with Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK.
Roger Federer Thanks Wife Mirka For Tireless Support ‘While Over 8-Months Pregnant’ in Retirement Note
Roger Federer has sweet, loving words for his wife Mirka and their four children as he says goodbye to the world of tennis. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his family as part of a longer note to the Tennis community. “I...
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their 4th Child
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the actor debuted her baby bump in a shimmering gold sequin dress at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City. Reps for Lively and Reynolds did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's requests for comment. Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, Betty, 2. For her pregnancy announcement with Betty, Lively also opted for a red carpet reveal, that time at the New York City premiere of Reynolds's "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" film.
Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady
Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
Kim Kardashian Wears a Metallic Swimsuit With Armor-Like Thigh-High Boots
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to promote Tiffany & Co.'s new Lock collection, matching her outfit to her jewelry. Including white gold and diamond bangles and the massive emerald-cut diamond ring on her pointer finger, the pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s Lock line were released just a few weeks ago in the USA and globally at the beginning of September, marking the brand's first launch under LVMH. The all-gender bracelets play off the idea of a padlock, which the brand shared is "an important motif from the Tiffany Archives," according to a press release. "The collection transforms into a symbol of togetherness and inclusivity," the statement reads.
Essence
LeToya Luckett On Her Divorce And Overcoming A Season Of Loss: 'I Still Don’t Understand How I Coped With That'
The star opened up the doors of her new home to ESSENCE to talk about how she handled the grief over the "death" of her marriage and the "rebirth of Toya" that came afterward. This story appears in the September/October issue of ESSENCE, available on newsstands now. Of all the...
Meet Kanessa Tixe: The Dominican-Colombian Publicist Repping Today's Hottest Latinx Music Artists
Kanessa Tixe, a Queens-born and -raised girl with Dominican and Colombian roots, is behind some of today's hottest Latinx music artists, including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tokischa. The talented publicist plays a significant role in their success. But the road to getting here certainly hasn't been easy. Tixe started her...
