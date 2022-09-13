ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

LeBron and Savannah James Take Us Inside Their L.A. Mansion for Vanity Fair Cover Shoot

LeBron and Savannah James put their Black love on full display for their first-ever family photoshoot, captured by Vanity Fair. The James gang pulled out a few designer labels, rolled out the Porsche, and even showed off a few of their talents while opening the doors to their Los Angeles mansion for the world to see. Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7, posed alongside their high school sweetheart parents for family photos embodying nothing short of Black excellence.
NBA
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Malia Obama and rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund take a stroll through NYC

Fueling romance rumors from coast to coast. Malia Obama was spotted hanging out with rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund in New York City on Monday — a month after the pair spent some time together in LA. The former First Daughter, 24, and record producer, 33, were seen walking around Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood together. They then went to Chinatown to grab lunch. Obama and Eklund did not give the paps any confirmation that they are a couple, however, as there were no public displays of affection during their outing. In fact, the pair spent most of their stroll with their arms firmly crossed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary

Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party

Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot

She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

John Legend Drops a New Music Video to Celebrate His 9th Anniversary With Chrissy Teigen

Following John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's sweet Emmys date night on Sept. 12, Legend added yet another romantic music video to Teigen's filmography! On Sept. 14 — the couple's ninth wedding anniversary — Legend dropped the music video for his song "Wonder Woman" off his new album, "Legend." The song serves as an ode to Teigen. "I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today," Legend captioned a snippet of the music video on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me."
CELEBRITIES
BET

LeBron James’ Family Beautifully Showcased In Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

LeBron James and his family are revealing to the world their kingdom. In a new Vanity Fair spread and interview, the Los Angeles Lakers star, his wife, Savannah James, and their three kids – Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7 – opened up their L.A. home to the publication’s cameras. James’ mother Gloria is also included in the pics, along with Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their 4th Child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the actor debuted her baby bump in a shimmering gold sequin dress at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City. Reps for Lively and Reynolds did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's requests for comment. Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, Betty, 2. For her pregnancy announcement with Betty, Lively also opted for a red carpet reveal, that time at the New York City premiere of Reynolds's "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" film.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak

Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
MIAMI, FL
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wears a Metallic Swimsuit With Armor-Like Thigh-High Boots

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to promote Tiffany & Co.'s new Lock collection, matching her outfit to her jewelry. Including white gold and diamond bangles and the massive emerald-cut diamond ring on her pointer finger, the pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s Lock line were released just a few weeks ago in the USA and globally at the beginning of September, marking the brand's first launch under LVMH. The all-gender bracelets play off the idea of a padlock, which the brand shared is "an important motif from the Tiffany Archives," according to a press release. "The collection transforms into a symbol of togetherness and inclusivity," the statement reads.
BEAUTY & FASHION
