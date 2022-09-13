ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A Philadelphia Area Bed Bath & Beyond Store Is Closing

Bed Bath & Beyond just announced plans to close 150 more of their stores, and they have confirmed that a handful of those stores are in our area. The company operates about 955 stores nationwide (including some buybuy Baby stores and more). Today's announcement closes 56 of their stores, and our area was not spared.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ residents get a warning about the upcoming flu season

There are indications the upcoming flu season could be significant. Dr. Meg Fisher, an infectious disease expert and the acting deputy commissioner of public health for the New Jersey Health Department, said the way doctors predict what kind of a flu season we’re going to have in the Garden State is by looking at what’s already happened in the Southern Hemisphere.
CBS Philly

New Jersey's plastic bag ban causing new problem: too many reusable bags

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's new plastic bag ban is causing a new problem: too many reusable bags. People who buy their groceries online say they're getting overwhelmed with reusable grocery bags and they don't know what to do with them.Stores switched to the new bags after the Garden State banned single-use plastic bags in May.Now, state lawmakers are looking at possible solutions, including letting shoppers return the bags for a refund or allowing stores to use paper bags for grocery deliveries.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey says it will accept extra bags.You can donate reusable bags here.
fanwoodnj.org

NJ Tax Rebate: The ANCHOR Program (formerly Homestead Rebates)

The new ANCHOR program (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly the Homestead Rebate Program, provides tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. Those who qualify may receive rebates of $450 to $1,500 depending on whether they rent or own and their income. While the rebates won’t show up as a check or direct deposit until the spring of 2023, applications must be received by December 30, 2022. Here’s complete info on how to apply.
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
