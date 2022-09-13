Read full article on original website
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Did plastic bag ban backfire in N.J.? As unwanted reusable bags pile up, state and stores consider changes
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
They’re back! NJ Street Fairs return for the 2022 Fall season
Fall is in the air throughout The Garden State, and so are New Jersey's street fairs. That time when New Jersey's streets are closed down for a few hours throughout the day so you can have fun with your friends and families. For the most part, New Jersey's street fairs...
Fed Up with Shoplifters, Wegmans Eliminating Self-Scan Checkout in New Jersey
The convenience of self-scanning checkout at Wegmans grocery stores here in New Jersey is going away, and thieves are to blame. This coming Sunday, September 18th will be the last day shoppers will be able to use Wegmans' popular shopping app, called SCAN, to scan and pay for items, Patch.com reports.
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
A Philadelphia Area Bed Bath & Beyond Store Is Closing
Bed Bath & Beyond just announced plans to close 150 more of their stores, and they have confirmed that a handful of those stores are in our area. The company operates about 955 stores nationwide (including some buybuy Baby stores and more). Today's announcement closes 56 of their stores, and our area was not spared.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
The online portal for the N.J. ANCHOR property tax program is open and more are eligible. Here’s how to apply.
The online portal to apply for the state’s newest property tax savings program is open. The program, called ANCHOR — short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters — replaces the Homestead Rebate. There are no age restrictions. It includes homeowners and tenants, and...
Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states linked to Hello Fresh E. coli outbreak
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning for anyone who receives Hello Fresh meal kits. According to the CDC, ground beer in some meals is linked to an E.coli outbreak in six states. Six people had been hospitalized. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states where the beef was sent. The...
NJ residents get a warning about the upcoming flu season
There are indications the upcoming flu season could be significant. Dr. Meg Fisher, an infectious disease expert and the acting deputy commissioner of public health for the New Jersey Health Department, said the way doctors predict what kind of a flu season we’re going to have in the Garden State is by looking at what’s already happened in the Southern Hemisphere.
NJ Tax Rebate: The ANCHOR Program (formerly Homestead Rebates)
The new ANCHOR program (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly the Homestead Rebate Program, provides tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. Those who qualify may receive rebates of $450 to $1,500 depending on whether they rent or own and their income. While the rebates won’t show up as a check or direct deposit until the spring of 2023, applications must be received by December 30, 2022. Here’s complete info on how to apply.
N.J. sets record for heat in August, more warm temps expected this fall
If you thought it was hot this summer, you were correct. New numbers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the Philly-area saw record or near record heat in the past three months. New Jersey had its hottest August on record with an average temperature of 77.6 degrees Fahrenheit....
Off-duty NJ cop jumps into dangerous current after friends get swept away
An off-duty NJ Transit police officer has been hailed a hero for saving two men from dangerous rip currents off the Jersey Shore. On Tuesday, Officer Zachary Sjosward was fishing with two friends at Island Beach State Park Beach — a location not staffed by lifeguards, according to NJ Transit police.
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
NJ state workers will pay higher health costs. Here’s how much
TRENTON – Health-care premiums for people in the state’s insurance plan will jump by more than 20% in 2023 for local public workers and the municipalities and counties that employ them, though concessions and a last-minute deal have spared state workers similarly high increases. The rate hikes approved...
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
