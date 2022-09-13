ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of murdering his wife, dies after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly killed his wife died after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin on Sunday.

According to WKOW, in a news conference on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department received a call that there was a deceased person near Darien Circle in Madison, Wisconsin.

Barnes said that a woman in her 40s was found dead and that it was a violent attack, according to WKOW.

According to WISC, emergency crews tried to revive the woman, but she was declared dead.

The husband had allegedly fled the area in a vehicle, Barnes said, according to WISC. He reportedly got out of his car and was hit by another car but not seriously hurt. He then got back in his car, drove down the road, parked his car and got out of his car. He was then hit by a semi and killed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol closed the area for a few hours to investigate, but the area has since reopened. Barnes said that the department was investigating the case as a murder-suicide, according to WKOW.

Barnes said that police have not been called to that address prior to this incident, according to WISC.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released, according to WISC. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

