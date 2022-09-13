Read full article on original website
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
What the Seafood Watch 'avoid' designation really means
BANGOR (BDN) -- Earlier this month, Seafood Watch, an influential seafood sustainability list published by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, changed the designation of lobster from Atlantic communities to avoid. The organization indicated that fishery management isn’t going far enough to protect the endangered right whale. Maine’s lobstermen, seafood dealers and politicians have been up in arms about the recommendation ever since.
Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
Fall Air Sticks Around in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will stick around, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. REST OF THIS WEEK: Expect full sunshine to continue through the rest of the work week....
Poll: Majority of Mainers do not want to follow California's lead in 'going green'
PORTLAND (WGME) – The high price of energy is turning into a factor in this fall's elections, with a new survey showing strong support in Maine to not follow California's lead when it comes to accelerating efforts to "go green." California recently passed a new law saying all new...
2 Halves Weekend Forecast for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our weekend forecast has 2 seasons, fall and summer. Saturday will be another beautiful, dry, and fall like day, before summerlike warmth and humidity make a return for Sunday, along with some shower chances. It won't be a washout Sunday but showers will be possible through the day, making Saturday the nicer of the 2 weekend days.
Gov. Mills, LePage set for 5 debates before Election Day
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage will face off in five debates this campaign season. Their campaigns released their schedules Thursday. This includes a debate hosted by CBS13 and the Bangor Daily News. That debate will be held at the CBS13 studios on October...
Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues
WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
Maine mother, son arrested as part of drug bust in East Machias
EAST MACHIAS (WGME) -- The Maine DEA says four people were arrested Wednesday morning during a drug bust in East Machias. Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Jacksonville Road around 6:30 a.m. Officers seized about 2.9g of suspected fentanyl, 78g of suspected crack cocaine and...
Maine family amazed by show of support after losing son's diabetes supplies
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A call for help has turned into a show of support from people all over the state. Crystal Kelley posted a plea on Facebook for help finding her son's insulin bag. She says her husband put it on his truck as he was talking to the coach...
