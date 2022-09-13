ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, AL

wdhn.com

Wiregrass United Way’s Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass United Way is ready to kick off its fundraising campaign with another edition of the organization’s bus tour. Thursday, September 22nd, the agency will be traveling through six Wiregrass counties on the campaign bus. They will start in Henry County making a...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Former New Brockton Mayor Lenwood Herron dies

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight, the town of New Brockton is mourning the death of a former mayor. Over the weekend, Lenwood Herron passed away following a brief illness at 69 years old. It was in the mid-2000s that Herron served his hometown. The current mayor Kathy Holley,...
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan liquor store application denied

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva City school safety community briefing

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Tuesday night, a school safety community briefing will be held in the Greater Geneva area. Chamber of Commerce building. We found that the objective is to get all “stakeholders” on board for the safety of children, teachers, and. everyone else in the Geneva City School...
GENEVA, AL
County
Henry County, AL
City
Abbeville, AL
Henry County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
wtvy.com

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems. It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Medical cannabis business operations now approved for Dothan City

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has voted and approved the operation of medical cannabis dispensaries within the corporate limits of the City of Dothan. This allows businesses within the Dothan City limits to cultivate, process, and dispense cannabis for authorized medical purposes. As of September 15, ten medical...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Utilities customer speaks on rate increase, high monthly bills

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Campbell has been a customer of Dothan Utilities for 8 years and she says she has never seen skyrocketing bills until a time like now. “Never had a bill like this for sure when I first moved to Dothan it was about 100 to 150 but compared to what it is now its a huge difference,” She said.
DOTHAN, AL
#Metropolitan Areas#Henry Co
wtvy.com

Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan McDonalds faces $13 million lawsuit

Hartford considering power rate increase, talks expenses. Updated: 5 hours ago. On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Model train expo celebrates 31 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Steel Wheels and other model train clubs across the southeast hit the rails as they welcomed the 31st annual Model Railroad Show. Model trains big and small each with their own unique touch was showcased this weekend at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Some...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

House fire in Dothan, possible arson, police say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Dothan Fire Department received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 1100 Block of Sumter Street in Dothan with heavy fire coming from the south side of the building. Reports from citizens say two teenagers entered the building before the fire. When...
DOTHAN, AL
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
wdhn.com

MISSING: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was reportedly seen around the Elba Courthouse on Tuesday, September 13th. Joshua is 6’0″ and 220lbs and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for September 20, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be the first of many warm days this week as most locations climb into the low 90s during the afternoon hours. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. It’ll...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Roads now open after dump truck crash

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck caused a road closure in Dale County. The Southbound lanes of U.S 231 at Dale County 10, in Dale County, were completely blocked for nearly three hours. All southbound traffic was diverted onto Dale County 10. The crash occurred...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ROAD CLOSED: Dothan Road and Bridge Dept.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is reporting a road closure. Bethel Road is closed to through traffic between Broad Street and WH Graddy Road until further notice. The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is performing storm drainage replacements for an upcoming paving project in that area.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DPD: Two juveniles charged in church burglary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two juveniles were identified and charged in relation to a church burglary in Dothan. On Monday, September 19th, Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found forced entry had been made into...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
DOTHAN, AL

