Wiregrass United Way’s Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass United Way is ready to kick off its fundraising campaign with another edition of the organization’s bus tour. Thursday, September 22nd, the agency will be traveling through six Wiregrass counties on the campaign bus. They will start in Henry County making a...
Former New Brockton Mayor Lenwood Herron dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight, the town of New Brockton is mourning the death of a former mayor. Over the weekend, Lenwood Herron passed away following a brief illness at 69 years old. It was in the mid-2000s that Herron served his hometown. The current mayor Kathy Holley,...
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
Geneva City school safety community briefing
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Tuesday night, a school safety community briefing will be held in the Greater Geneva area. Chamber of Commerce building. We found that the objective is to get all “stakeholders” on board for the safety of children, teachers, and. everyone else in the Geneva City School...
Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems. It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
Medical cannabis business operations now approved for Dothan City
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has voted and approved the operation of medical cannabis dispensaries within the corporate limits of the City of Dothan. This allows businesses within the Dothan City limits to cultivate, process, and dispense cannabis for authorized medical purposes. As of September 15, ten medical...
Dothan Utilities customer speaks on rate increase, high monthly bills
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Campbell has been a customer of Dothan Utilities for 8 years and she says she has never seen skyrocketing bills until a time like now. “Never had a bill like this for sure when I first moved to Dothan it was about 100 to 150 but compared to what it is now its a huge difference,” She said.
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
Dothan McDonalds faces $13 million lawsuit
19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. Hartford considering power rate increase, talks expenses. Updated: 5 hours ago. On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council...
Model train expo celebrates 31 years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Steel Wheels and other model train clubs across the southeast hit the rails as they welcomed the 31st annual Model Railroad Show. Model trains big and small each with their own unique touch was showcased this weekend at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Some...
House fire in Dothan, possible arson, police say
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Dothan Fire Department received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 1100 Block of Sumter Street in Dothan with heavy fire coming from the south side of the building. Reports from citizens say two teenagers entered the building before the fire. When...
MISSING: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was reportedly seen around the Elba Courthouse on Tuesday, September 13th. Joshua is 6’0″ and 220lbs and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki...
Woman sues Dothan McDonald’s for millions after a drive-thru visit went wrong, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The McDonald’s in Dothan that was sued on Monday for millions is currently investigating the allegation made by a Florida woman. In a statement, Murphy Family Restaurants, the owner of the McDonald’s on Ross Clark Circle says:. The health and safety of our...
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 20, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be the first of many warm days this week as most locations climb into the low 90s during the afternoon hours. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. It’ll...
UPDATE: Roads now open after dump truck crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck caused a road closure in Dale County. The Southbound lanes of U.S 231 at Dale County 10, in Dale County, were completely blocked for nearly three hours. All southbound traffic was diverted onto Dale County 10. The crash occurred...
ROAD CLOSED: Dothan Road and Bridge Dept.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is reporting a road closure. Bethel Road is closed to through traffic between Broad Street and WH Graddy Road until further notice. The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is performing storm drainage replacements for an upcoming paving project in that area.
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
DPD: Two juveniles charged in church burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two juveniles were identified and charged in relation to a church burglary in Dothan. On Monday, September 19th, Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found forced entry had been made into...
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
