Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their second win of the 2022 season.
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tobin and Leroy reacted to a wild Thursday Night Football game that was full of big hits, big mistakes and big throws from Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was watching his former
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Bears
With a Green Bay Packers Week 2 game scheduled against the Chicago Bears, a lot of eyes will be on Green Bay to bounce back. Ahead of the Packers-Bears game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 2 predictions. Green Bay had a terrible Week 1 for the second straight...
Aaron Rodgers says his appearance at 2022 NFL Honors sparked his decision to finally get a haircut
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he decided to get a haircut.
