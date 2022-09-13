(The Center Square) – Nurses at Maine's largest hospital system have agreed to a tentative three-year contract on the heels of a decertification push by non-union workers. The deal, which must still be ratified, covers registered nurses working at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the flagship hospital for the state's Medicaid program, and other locations. Details of the agreement were not released, but the union leaders said it covers issues such as wages, benefits, patient and workplace safety and labor conditions.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO