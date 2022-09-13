ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Letter to the Editor: Community response to public corruption is interesting

I’ve been keeping up with yesterday’s news that the Sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate public corruption out of Metro and the fact that the DA turned down the case is jarring. People are more outraged about why the Sheriff is investigating Metro et.al. instead of the discovery that Metro was steering funds to a nonprofit that one of its board members is affiliated with. Sheila Kuehl is still listed being on the advisory board of Peace over Violence.
Letter to the Editor: Sheila Kuehl’s ‘Dear Denver’ letter deserves more scrutiny

I think you’re on the right track and if you’re paying attention Sheriff Alex Villanueva is simply following the billions of dollars being siphoned from Metro like precious water during a drought. And like Picasso he is painting a picture of a well devised scheme where elected officials divert taxpayer money to themselves, developers and consultants.
