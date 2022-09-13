Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate
Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022. That ranked third nationally for the...
Comments / 0