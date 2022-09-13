ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate

Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022. That ranked third nationally for the...
