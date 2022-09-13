This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB). Created by legislation in 1947, WCB protects, restores and enhances California’s spectacular natural resources in partnership with conservation groups, government agencies and the people of California. This collaborative effort works to protect biodiversity, increase climate resiliency and provide access for all.Existing within the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), WCB is a separate and independent board which allocates funds for the preservation, protection and restoration of wildlife habitat as well as related outdoor public use facilities. The three main functions – land acquisition, habitat restoration and development of wildlife-oriented public access facilities – are carried out through WCB’s 16 programs with funding from state bonds, special funds and general funds.

