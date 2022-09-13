Read full article on original website
State Officials Give Latest COVID-19 Info
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. [Yester]day, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Updated Testing...
Wildlife Conservation Board Celebrates 75th Anniversary
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB). Created by legislation in 1947, WCB protects, restores and enhances California’s spectacular natural resources in partnership with conservation groups, government agencies and the people of California. This collaborative effort works to protect biodiversity, increase climate resiliency and provide access for all.Existing within the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), WCB is a separate and independent board which allocates funds for the preservation, protection and restoration of wildlife habitat as well as related outdoor public use facilities. The three main functions – land acquisition, habitat restoration and development of wildlife-oriented public access facilities – are carried out through WCB’s 16 programs with funding from state bonds, special funds and general funds.
California’s 2022 General Deer Season Set To Begin
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) general deer season is set to open in many parts of the state Saturday, September 17. Deer season is already underway in California’s A and B4 zones along the coast. Hunters are advised to visit CDFW’s Emergency Closures web page for information and resources before heading to their favorite hunting spots.
