Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
49ers legend Steve Young criticizes Kyle Shanahan's handling of Trey Lance
The Hall of Famer bemoaned San Francisco's conservative game plan for Lance, both last week and last season.
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
Even Adrian Peterson wants to sign with the Bills (video)
Things didn’t go according to plan for Adrian Peterson in his boxing exhibition. That still doesn’t mean football is over for him. Peterson, 37, might still have something in that tank. If he does, he clearly hopes that chance to win a Super Bowl comes with the Buffalo Bills.
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
Ja'Marr Chase's feelings for Minkah Fitzpatrick went viral in photo form
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t like Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers very much. That much was evident when onlookers could see Chase jawing with Steelers defensive backs often during his team’s season-opening loss. There was even that one moment near the end of the...
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
The new side of Kyler Murray: Cardinals QB is going to give it to you straight, not sulk
If there’s something positive the Cardinals can hang their helmets on after their embarrassing season-opening loss at home to the Chiefs, there’s this: They’re playing on the road this Sunday, where they went 8-1 a year ago. Not only was that a franchise record, but when it...
