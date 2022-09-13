ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Brandon Harvey leading program turnaround for Centennial football

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsTmj_0huCu2oP00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There may be no better embodiment of how much Centennial has improved under head coach Kyle Jackson than running back Brandon Harvey.

“It was a big adjustment for him, and it was a big adjustment for us,” Harvey said about playing under Jackson.

Seeing varsity action as a freshman, Harvey had a front seat to the 0-9 season in 2019. But back in the present, the Chargers are aiming to match their best start in eight years.

“He was there that first year and got into those games at the end of the year,” Jackson said.

“Comparing that to now, it’s just like, our expectations weren’t as high as they are now,” added Harvey. “Seeing how much we’ve worked, and how far we’ve came, it’s really good to see.”

As big of a step as the Chargers have made in four years, Harvey has grown just as much. Now the main man in the backfield, Harvey has had a blistering start to 2022. He’s rushed for more than 150 yards in every game so far and finding the end zone five times in their Week 3 match-up against Peoria Richwoods.

“I didn’t know I was going to have this through three games, I mean obviously it’s great but I’m more worried about what the team does,” said Harvey. “I just go play my part, and I have one touchdown a game, five, it really doesn’t matter to me.”

“He’s done with sophomore, freshman, same why I’ve done,” Centennial sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis said. “It’s just good to look at him and see him being a leader and a mentor to me almost.”

“He’s rolling pretty well right now,” Jackson said about Harvey. “We’re going to keep feeding him, and keep riding him to a great senior year.”

Both Harvey and the Chargers want to keep the momentum going but in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week, all that matters is getting a W against the crosstown Maroons.

“It’s Central week, you know we want to go out there and win,” said Harvey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Johnson wins Athlete of the Week

PAXTON (WCIA) — Trixie Johnson is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s cross country runner is also a four sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and running track. Johnson just broke the course record at PBL over the weekend, a mark that has stood since 2015. She improved her time by more than 30 […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Tight ends get involved in Illini offense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois has a bye week after a big win over Virginia at home. The Illini offense was consistent during the game passing and rushing nearly 200 yards each. While running back Chase Brown had a huge impact on the offense, with half the rushing yards, the tight ends were getting involved, something […]
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Champaign, IL
Football
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Champaign, IL
Education
City
Harvey, IL
WCIA

Illini men’s golf begin their season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois golf is ready to kick off their season. The 11th ranked Illini are hosting the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club this weekend. The OFCC will host North Carolina (No.2), Florida (No.3), and several other top 25 teams. The Illini’s lineup will look like this: No. 1: Jackson BuchananNo. 2: Piercen […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini frontcourt loses depth for the 2022-23 campaign

It was looking like the Illinois basketball team would be adding a solid French player for the 2022 class, but plans have changed in the past week. The Illini have quite the class coming in this season. They finished with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country and landed four four-star high school talents and three of the top transfers in the country. Illinois also received a commitment from an under-the-radar big man as well.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Illinois volleyball sweeps EIU in Charleston

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — In the first meeting between the two programs since 2005, No. 25 Illinois volleyball made quick work of Eastern Illinois Wednesday night, winning in straight sets at Lantz Arena (25-15, 25-23, 25-22) to improve to 5-3 on the season. Jessica Nunge had a match high 14 kills, to go along with four […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

City Council approves McKinley Field game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Central Maroons varsity football team is cleared to play a game on its own field. The Champaign City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of amending an agreement with the high school that forbade varsity football games from being played at McKinley Field. Although the junior varsity team could […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Jackson
WCIA

Sancken wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week

WCIA — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aiden Sancken is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The junior won the WCIA 3 social media vote after his 55-yard touchdown run in a 14-13 loss at El Paso-Gridley in Week 3. Sancken ran for 220 yards in the game and both of the Falcons’ […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Illini athletes teaming up to tackle hunger

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A group of Illinois football players are helping people in Central Illinois who face hunger every day.  Amanda Borden, Vice President of Development with the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, said thousands of people and 1 in 5 children face hunger each day in the area.   Nine players, who are part of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (9-13-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including Cissna Park volleyball’s straight set win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm. VOLLEYBALL Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Villa Grove 0 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 0 Central 2, Peoria 0 BOYS SOCCER Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 0 Iroquois […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Illini Orange Krush tickets sell out in 36 minutes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Student tickets for the 2022-2023 Illinois basketball season went on sale on Wednesday and sold out in a flash. The tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. and it took just 36 minutes for all 3,000 to be sold. The athletic department said more than 1,100 were bought in just the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chargers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Centennial
WCIA

Ezekiel Holmes to miss rest of season with injury

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ezekiel Holmes will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The junior outside linebacker went down in the first half against Virginia on Saturday and did not return. Holmes had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini fan writes children’s book

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — This month, Illini football fan Nick Smith will publish a children’s book about the Illinois football game experience. The 24-page book, titled “Football at Illinois,” will explore all of the sights, sounds, and traditions surrounding football games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign with full-color illustrated pages accompanied with text. “The book […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Darrin’s Kids 2 establishes memorial scholarship

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student in financial need at Schlarman Academy. “I think this is a wonderful opportunity for our school and students,” said Janet Picillo, who […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

EIU announces enrollment gains

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is celebrating an increase in enrollment.   In a release, Eastern Illinois University announced 8,857 students are enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester. This includes a 11% increase for first-time freshmen in Fall 2022 compared to the Fall 2021 semester.     “We place a priority emphasis on the relationships we […]
CHARLESTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

Champaign Planned Parenthood begins offering procedural abortions

First post-Roe abortion ban goes into effect in Indiana CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion went into effect Thursday. Planned Parenthood of Illinois, in tandem, announced its Champaign Center will offer procedural abortions for the first time in anticipation of an increase in demand. It doubles access in central Illinois to the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Planned Parenthood to expand Champaign center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Planned Parenthood is expanding one of its centers to prepare for an influx of patients. The center in Champaign is expanding by 5,000 square feet. They are adding additional procedure rooms, waiting rooms, education or consultation rooms, ultrasound rooms, a recovery room, a lab and a clinician’s office. They are doing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Employees at EpiWorks evacuated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Champaign Fire and several other departments responded to a fire at Epiworks. Smoke is currently coming out of the roof. All employees at EpiWorks were evacuated. Employees from a hotel across the street were also evacuated. This is a developing story.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy