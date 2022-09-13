ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine congressional candidates divided on police reform

PORTLAND, Maine — Candidates hoping to represent Maine's 1st Congressional District in Washington are far apart in their support for police reform. On Thursday, Republican candidate Ed Thelander, campaigned outside of Portland City Hall to call for increased support and resources, and criticize his November opponent, Democratic incumbent Rep. Chellie Pingree, for her support of police reform, including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
NEWS CENTER Maine

'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
nerej.com

Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio

Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
WMTW

United Way Day of Caring kicks off with dozens of projects around Maine

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Hundreds of people across the state of Maine are giving back to their community for the United Way Day of Caring. No donation is too small, even if that donation is time. Most of the people at the Day of Caring's campaign breakfast kickoff were doing just that — taking their time out of their day to give back to their local communities.
Seacoast Current

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
solarpowerworldonline.com

Nexamp completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine

Nexamp recently celebrated the completion of the 6.5-MW Rumford Solar project in Central Maine Power (CMP) service territory. Located north of Portland, Maine, Rumford Solar is a community solar array that uses a Terrasmart tracking system. “Fully developed and constructed by Nexamp, this is one of the first of our...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
Q97.9

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
