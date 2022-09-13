Read full article on original website
WMTW
Portland City Manager estimates November referenda could cost city $6.5 million to implement
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland has 13 referenda on the November ballot --five citizen initiatives and eight questions about amending the city charter – and now, in a memo to the mayor and city councilors, Interim City Manager Danielle West predicts the negative fiscal impact on the city would be $6.5 million dollars.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Maine congressional candidates divided on police reform
PORTLAND, Maine — Candidates hoping to represent Maine's 1st Congressional District in Washington are far apart in their support for police reform. On Thursday, Republican candidate Ed Thelander, campaigned outside of Portland City Hall to call for increased support and resources, and criticize his November opponent, Democratic incumbent Rep. Chellie Pingree, for her support of police reform, including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
WMTW
Republican Ed Thelander draws distinctions with Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree on policing issues
PORTLAND, Maine — In his first formal press conference in his first run for public office, Republican congressional candidateEd Thelander asserted on Thursday that he is a stronger supporter of law enforcement than incumbent Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree, who is seeking an eighth term the U.S. House serving Maine’s 1st congressional district.
newscentermaine.com
Maine man named first ever US cybersecurity ambassador
The U.S. Senate confirmed Nathaniel Fick of Cape Elizabeth to the office. Fick is a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq and will be specializing in cybersecurity.
NEWS CENTER Maine
'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
nerej.com
Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio
Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
WMTW
Former resident claims Franklin Towers issues go back 20 years
First a lightning strike in late August knocked out power. Then there was word of a bed bug infestation. Now, a former resident of Franklin Towers reached out to 8 Investigates to tell WMTW the problems go back 20 years. Bob Bickford has found a new place to live after...
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
WMTW
United Way Day of Caring kicks off with dozens of projects around Maine
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Hundreds of people across the state of Maine are giving back to their community for the United Way Day of Caring. No donation is too small, even if that donation is time. Most of the people at the Day of Caring's campaign breakfast kickoff were doing just that — taking their time out of their day to give back to their local communities.
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
WMTW
Nurses at Maine Medical Center reach tentative deal for first union contract
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and registered nurses at the hospital have reached a tentative agreement for their first union contract. Nurses will vote on the deal next week. If it is approved, it will be in place for the next three years. The Maine State Nurses Association...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Nexamp completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine
Nexamp recently celebrated the completion of the 6.5-MW Rumford Solar project in Central Maine Power (CMP) service territory. Located north of Portland, Maine, Rumford Solar is a community solar array that uses a Terrasmart tracking system. “Fully developed and constructed by Nexamp, this is one of the first of our...
WMTW
Franklin Towers to get new equipment after lightning strike causes power problems
PORTLAND, Maine — It's been three weeks since more than 100 apartments lost power because of a lightning strike at Franklin Towers. 8 Investigates has learned new equipment is expected to be installed by the end of the day Friday. A representative with the U.S. Department of Housing and...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
