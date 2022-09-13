Read full article on original website
blade
2d ago
How bout we start with state official like the Governor and the previous mayor for the City and county then you work your way down drain the poluted corrupt leaders and corrupt politicians.
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waikiki cold case murder suspect appears in Nevada court for extradition proceedings
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki cold case murder suspect Tudor Chirila appeared in a Reno courtroom on Friday for his first extradition hearing, but declined to make a decision right away on whether he wanted to waive his right to fight the process. The 77-year-old was arrested at his Nevada home...
Oahu man faces up to 25 years in prison for series of robberies
Micah Roman-Santos committed a series of robberies last October, according to information presented in court, targeting places on the westside.
Wastewater Executive Milton Choy Charged With Bribing Former Maui Official
Honolulu wastewater executive Milton Choy has been charged for allegedly bribing a former Maui County official to win millions of dollars in contracts to upgrade Maui’s wastewater systems. A pair of federal indictments unsealed Thursday allege that Choy paid Stewart Stant, the former director of Maui’s Department of Environmental...
50 years ago, Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested.
A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy’s company with Maui County.
Hawaii police investigates deadly burglary
Big island police responded to a burglary early morning on September 15, 2022, at a home on Kahakai boulevard shortly after five am.
West Oahu residents seek answers about crime from police, prosecutors
From property crime to illegal gambling, Thursday evening at Kapolei Hale, the Honolulu Police Chief, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola and officials from the Honolulu Prosecutor's office addressed west Oahu resident's concerns about crime in the area.
Feds broaden corruption probe involving Keith Kaneshiro
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have broadened their corruption probe involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Today in California, making her the sixth charged in the alleged scheme. An indictment claims Sheri Tanaka played a pivotal role in helping to facilitate prosecution of a former Mitsunaga employee over a workplace dispute, while conspiring to bribe […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal agents are sounding the alarm about illegally obtained ghost guns and other gun parts they’re finding in Hawaii homes. The weapons are increasingly being used in violent crimes. “We are seeing a significant increase,” said John Tobon, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a suspected gunman accused of holding up two businesses in two days. Law enforcement sources say police used surveillance video to link the suspect to both crimes. Along Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday, businesses were on high alert after the string of recent robberies.
4 arrested after more robberies occur in Honolulu
Recent robberies have businesses and residents on high alert.
Three Kapahulu robberies overnight highlight uptick in crime
Three robberies within a 24-hour period add to a recent rash of violent crime in the Kapahulu-Kahala area. It's putting many residents and businesses on high alert.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New trial ordered for 3 suspects previously convicted in 2018 beating of security guard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new trial has been ordered for three suspects previously convicted of beating a Kona hotel security guard in 2018. The state Court of Appeals ruled the prosecution violated rules during the trial of Wesley Samoa, Natisha Tautalatasi, and Lama Lauvao by using video of the security guard, John Kanui, in a hospital.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police Department promotes 17 officers and 14 civilians
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) held a promotion ceremony on Tuesday at the Neal Blaisdell Center’s Pikake Room. HPD promoted 17 officers and 14 civilians.
KITV.com
In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice
MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
Multiple robberies from Kahala to Kapahulu: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have opened a robbery investigation in Kahala and two more in the Kapuhulu area. According to police, the incident in Kahala happened early Wednesday morning when a male suspect reportedly grabbed merchandise and threatened a cashier with a machete. The suspect then fled the establishment. HPD has yet […]
KITV.com
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 50-year-old Waikiki cold case murder
RENO, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Reno man was arrested on Monday in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki. The original crime happened back in January 1971. According to Honolulu Police (HPD), 19-year-old Nancy Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store is left to pick up the pieces after a robbery took place Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. According to Maxim Jewelry employees, the store was open when two masked suspects broke one of the cases and grabbed jewelry.
