Honolulu, HI

2d ago

How bout we start with state official like the Governor and the previous mayor for the City and county then you work your way down drain the poluted corrupt leaders and corrupt politicians.

KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
CBS News

50 years ago, Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested.

A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.
KHON2

Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
KITV.com

Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. According to charge documents, Choy – the owner and manager of H2O Process Systems, LLC – offered bribes to Stewart Stant, an agent for Maui County's Department of Environmental Management, in exchange for business and contracts for Choy's company with Maui County.
KHON2

Feds broaden corruption probe involving Keith Kaneshiro

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have broadened their corruption probe involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Today in California, making her the sixth charged in the alleged scheme. An indictment claims Sheri Tanaka played a pivotal role in helping to facilitate prosecution of a former Mitsunaga employee over a workplace dispute, while conspiring to bribe […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a suspected gunman accused of holding up two businesses in two days. Law enforcement sources say police used surveillance video to link the suspect to both crimes. Along Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday, businesses were on high alert after the string of recent robberies.
KITV.com

In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili. After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
KHON2

Multiple robberies from Kahala to Kapahulu: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have opened a robbery investigation in Kahala and two more in the Kapuhulu area. According to police, the incident in Kahala happened early Wednesday morning when a male suspect reportedly grabbed merchandise and threatened a cashier with a machete. The suspect then fled the establishment. HPD has yet […]
KITV.com

DNA evidence leads to arrest in 50-year-old Waikiki cold case murder

RENO, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Reno man was arrested on Monday in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder in Waikiki. The original crime happened back in January 1971. According to Honolulu Police (HPD), 19-year-old Nancy Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store is left to pick up the pieces after a robbery took place Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. According to Maxim Jewelry employees, the store was open when two masked suspects broke one of the cases and grabbed jewelry.
HONOLULU, HI

