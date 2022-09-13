Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
Jordyn Woods's Must Haves: From a Pure-Silk Pillowcase to Bejeweled Nike Dunks
Jordyn Woods is putting her eye for fashion to work. Though she's modeled in campaigns and appeared in reality shows and network TV alike for the past few years, the 24-year-old model and fitness app founder has become a style star in her own right. She's often sporting the splashiest looks for date nights with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and nailing the most polarizing trends on Instagram. Now, she's partnered with Shein to create a one-of-a-kind capsule collection that just launched on September 19.
10 hauntingly beautiful Halloween wedding centerpieces
Spooky or subtle, we've rounded up the 10 best centerpieces for your Halloween or October wedding.
PopSugar
"Welcome to Chippendales" Promises Glitz, Glam, and Murder in the First Trailer
The first trailer for Hulu's upcoming true-crime series "Welcome to Chippendales" is here. The show stars Kumail Nanjiani as the founder of a male striptease troupe that became world famous. "A sprawling true-crime saga, 'Welcome to Chippendales' tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process," Hulu says.
Comments / 0