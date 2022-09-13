Jordyn Woods is putting her eye for fashion to work. Though she's modeled in campaigns and appeared in reality shows and network TV alike for the past few years, the 24-year-old model and fitness app founder has become a style star in her own right. She's often sporting the splashiest looks for date nights with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and nailing the most polarizing trends on Instagram. Now, she's partnered with Shein to create a one-of-a-kind capsule collection that just launched on September 19.

