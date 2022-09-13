Read full article on original website
Cinema Blend
Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Says Batgirl Cancellation Was Blown Out Of Proportion, Doesn't Mention Director Responses
Going into this past August, the plan remained for the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie, which had already completed principal photography, to be released to HBO Max subscribers at some point in the future. Then came the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped Batgirl, which not only rocked the world of DC movies, but Hollywood as a whole. Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels is now saying that the Batgirl cancellation was blown out of proportion, although he didn’t mention how directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, nor Grace, felt about this decision.
ComicBook
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
AdWeek
Michael Keaton Assumes Warner Bros. Discovery Had a Good Reason to Scrap Batgirl
Batman has given his take on Warner Bros. Discovery shelving the nearly completed $90 million Batgirl feature film. Michael Keaton assumes the company had a good reason for shelving the film, telling TVLine, “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a good one.”
Warner Bros. Discovery Has Bigger Problems Than Its DC Search
In early August — two days after David Zaslav terminated his brief honeymoon with Hollywood by dumping the HBO Max film Batgirl — the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO was still sounding confident about the future of one of the studio’s most important properties. “You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman — these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” Zaslav told investors. “We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: 'The...
ComicBook
NBC Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery Merger: What Would This Mean for WWE and AEW?
The entertainment industry could have see another monopoly in the near future. As reported by Kim Masters in The Hollywood Reporter, industry observers believe that Comcast CEO Brian Roberts is looking to merge NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery. If this is something that Roberts does indeed pursue, negotiations would not be able to begin until April 2024. While the obvious implications of a merger this massive revolve around the external competition, as these two titans coming together would rival Disney in sheer size, there are variables from within that could change one specific industry's landscape: professional wrestling.
WWE・
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Collider
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Brendan Fraser says he was 'disappointed' that Batgirl movie was shelved ... as he played villain Firefly in motion picture
Brendan Fraser was 'disappointed' that the Batgirl movie was shelved. Fraser, 53, spoke with Variety at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival about Warner Bros. Discovery last month shelving the film, in which he portrayed the supervillain Firefly. Fraser said that 'the fans really wanted to see this film made,'...
ComicBook
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Says He Wants to Buy Hulu From Disney, Even Though They Agreed to Sell
NBCUniversal doesn't want to be in the Hulu business with Disney, but that doesn't mean they don't want to be in it at all. Speaking September 14 at the Goldman Sachs + Technology Conference, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts suggested that, rather than selling their minority stake to Disney in 2024, he would be open to flipping the script and buying the streaming platform outright. This would allow NBCU to merge Hulu -- which has around 50 million total users -- with the company's Peacock service. That isn't to say he's going to go out and make an offer tomorrow -- but Roberts says the quality of the business, along with the brand name that Hulu has built over the years -- is an attractive combination.
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Constantine With New Look in Fan Art
Earlier today it was announced that Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence would be re-teaming for a sequel to Constantine (2005). J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot will produce the sequel with Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Abrams was initially developing a series focusing on the character for HBO Max, but that, and Madame X has been shelved, marking a major change of direction. Fans have been wondering what was happening with Abrams' Justice League Dark projects, and now we know. One fan celebrated the news by creating a new piece of fan art that shows a very different look for Reeves as the character.
TVOvermind
Every The Flash Actor
The Flash has been one of the most noteworthy and memorable characters from the DC Comics plethora of characters, even just the most popular ones after Batman, Superman, and to some, Wonder Woman, but as a member of the Justice League, The Flash has always been among the fan-favorites. Over the years, there have been a few series directly tied to the various actor portrayals of The Flash, as well as episodes of shows, such as Smallville, that feature the character. Below we’ve detailed every The Flash actor across the various forms of media that the character has appeared in live-action projects, from the original The Flash series from 1990, as well as The CW Arrowverse shows, such as The Flash and other appearances.
Morbius continues to defy critical reviews to become second most popular movie on Netflix US right now
Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has been climbing up Netflix’s streaming charts. The movie reached the platform in the US on September 9, and it’s already at number two in their Top 10 film list, only behind the Netflix Original film End of the Road. Morbius...
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
