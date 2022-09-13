ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jonathan Vilma had hilarious advice for Sean Payton's FOX debut

By John Healy
 3 days ago

Sean Payton made his broadcasting debut on Sunday with FOX but got some interesting advice from a former player of his who is now a colleague.

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma, who called the Saints game for FOX on Sunday, joined his ex-boss on the pregame show via a video call and shared some words of wisdom:

“Just do the opposite of what you did as a coach: Don’t be a jerk,” Vilma said. “Don’t be a know-it-all, and don’t have that constipated look on your face all day on Sundays.”

The two laughed about it, as it was all in good fun, and Vilma ultimately told Payton to enjoy the new perspective on games.

Vilma played his final six seasons of his career in New Orleans under Payton, winning a Super Bowl together in 2009.

