Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
‘Hopes and dreams’: Oswego celebrates opening of Lock 7 Apartments, putting mental well-being on the forefront
OSWEGO — A new apartment building in Oswego is finally open and drawing crowds, as a waitlist grows to become part of the community. The city of Oswego and members of the team responsible for the Lock 7 Apartments celebrated its completion with an open house Thursday.
Fulton Lions Stanard Receives Uplinger Service Award
Michelle Stanard, secretary and past president of the Fulton Lions Club, received the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award at the club’s September meeting, it was announced by Fulton President Brett Tallents. “The award honors outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) or organizations who provide a significant service to...
Cayuga Hosting Celebration of CNY Manufacturing Careers in October
Cayuga Community College’s new Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) will be the scene of a day-long celebration of the future of Central New York manufacturing and related career opportunities next month. Located at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus, the AMI will host Advanced Manufacturing Career Pathways for high school students and Advanced...
Fitzhugh Park School Community And Local Leaders To Cut Ribbon On New Playground
A brand-new playground awaits smiling faces, eager minds and energetic spirits for the 2022-2023 school year at Fitzhugh Park School in the Oswego City School District. Fitzhugh Park School Principal Amy Molloy-Behnke and Dr. Lisa Glidden, president of the OCSD Board of Education, have invited Fitzhugh Park School faculty, students and local dignitaries to be on hand to celebrate the completion of the school’s new playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 16.
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
CiTi Fourth Street School Opens “The Spark” Store for Students
The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) is once again expanding opportunities for exceptional education students; through the vision of a teacher and the help of a custodial worker, the Fulton Fourth Street School location now offers a school-wide store as part of their positive behavioral program, where students can earn dollars they can spend at “The Spark.”
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Auburn car show raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for that second annual Car, Truck, and Bike show in Auburn to benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Keeping the cars in tip-top shape is a great way for car lovers to express their passion. Now, it’s also benefiting a good cause. The...
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year
You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
School community comes together to help student accidentally shot in Utica
Utica schools are working together to help the family of Malik Herron after the 12-year-old was shot in Utica last month. Utica City School District rallies around young shooting victim. Like many 12-year-old-boys, Malik Herron's life was largely school, music, sports and snacks. After august 16th, it became about surgery,...
Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!
A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
OnFarm Fest set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s the meat on your plate, the apples you munch on, or that cold glass of milk, we all owe a debt to family farms. This weekend is a great time to say thanks and learn more about how they keep things going. It’s the 6th annual OnFarm Fest featuring seven family farms across the area.
Central Square Apple Festival returns
(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
AmeriCU Celebrates 10th Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert
AmeriCU’s Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert celebrated its tenth year as part of FMWR’s Mountainfest. The event, which was free and open to the public, was held on August 31. The annual concert is held in thanks and support of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division, their...
Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
CNY Inspirations: A lesson in anger control
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sharing of family stories is a great way to build bonds of love that are so important in our world today. My late father-in-law told stories on himself. While dating my future mother-in-law, Dad had been invited to dinner and, to his surprise, there was another guest present who was also interested in my future mother-in-law. The man was very brash and dominated the table conversation. With growing annoyance, Dad picked up a dinner roll, took a knife, and began to cut the roll in half. All his frustrations went into that roll and he proceeded to cut through the roll and into the palm of his hand. With bleeding hand he left the table to attend to the cut. Looking back on that time, my father-in-law would laugh and celebrate the fact that Mom married him anyway. After all, he shed blood for her! That’s what love is!
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
Richard E. Tremblay – September 12, 2022
Richard E. Tremblay, 70 of Oswego died unexpectedly Monday September 12, at his home. He was born in Salem, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Paul and Mable Cameron Tremblay. After graduating from high school Richie moved to Oswego to attend SUNY Oswego where he became a member...
