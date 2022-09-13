Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
High School Football Schedule Week 4
After shutting out their first four opponents this season, the Two Rivers Football team figures to get more of a test this evening (September 16th) when it travels to Kiel. The visiting and 10th-ranked Raiders have not been challenged in wins over Random Lake, Brown Deer, Roncalli and Brillion. The...
seehafernews.com
Ships Sweep De Pere On Youth Volleyball Night
Manitowoc Lincoln was pushed but did not falter last night in its FRCC Girls Volleyball match against De Pere at the JFK Fieldhouse. The Ships, who are ranked #8 this week in the State Coaches poll, swept the Redbirds in 3 sets, 25-15, 26-24, and 25-15 on Youth Volleyball Night.
seehafernews.com
Kiel Boys Soccer Loses Heartbreaker, Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis Sneaks bask Ashwaubenon
In boys soccer yesterday, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran edged Kiel 1-0 in a heartbreaker. The Eagles scored the only goal of the match with 9-seconds remaining. Meanwhile on the girls tennis court, Manitowoc Lincoln nipped Ashwaubenon 4-to-3. Ships players earning victories in the FRCC match were Olivia Minikel, Jordin Popp, and Molly...
seehafernews.com
Valders Hosts Burzynski Cross Country Invite
In local cross country yesterday, Valders hosted the annual Bob Burzynski Invite. Luxemburg-Casco captured the boys division with Brillion 2nd and the host Vikings 3rd. Brayden Sabel ran an 18:09 time to finish 5th overall for Valders. The Vikings won the girls team title, 4 points better than runner-up Plymouth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Clifton Steps Down As Football Coach At Appleton West
From the Fox Valley comes word that the Appleton West football coach is stepping down after just four games with the team. Jeremy Clifton said he is leaving the coaching and teaching professions for the foreseeable future, largely citing health concerns. The Terrors (1-and-3) are scheduled to host Marian Central...
seehafernews.com
Marquette Volleyball Sweeps UW-Green Bay
Golden Eagles volleyball has swept a second straight in-state opponent. Marquette blanked U-W Green Bay Tuesday night at home 3-0. Outside hitters Jenna Reitsma and Aubrey Hamilton had 11 kills apiece. The visiting Phoenix were paced by nine kills from Alexandra Zakutney. Marquette was boosted by 10 service aces. The...
seehafernews.com
Gates and Helling Take Top Spots in Week 4 Cross Country Honor Roll
Week 4 of the Manitowoc County High School Cross Country Honor Roll is out today. The top runner in both the boys and girls divisions remain the same, Mason Gates of Manitowoc Lincoln and Mikaela Helling of Two Rivers. Gates recently set a new school record in the 5K covering...
uwosh.edu
UWO Athletics Hall of Fame to welcome 10 new members in October
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame will increase its membership to 231 with the induction of a group of 10 individuals on Oct. 2. The 48th induction class features former student-athletes Ellie (Sitek) Bogdanske (women’s track and field), Rachel (Heitkamp) Chaney (women’s swimming and diving), Steve Jorgensen (football), Andy Kimball (baseball), Christina (Cahoon) Kremel (women’s volleyball), Dijouvne (D.J.) Marsh (men’s basketball), Abe Mendoza (men’s cross country/track and field), Esrold Nurse (men’s track and field), Whitney Tornow (softball) and contributor Bob Harrington.
RELATED PEOPLE
seehafernews.com
West of the Lake Gardens Named to the State Register of Historic Places
One of the most beautiful attractions in Manitowoc is now an official landmark. West of the Lake Gardens was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places. The iconic home of Ruth St. John and John Dunham West was constructed in 1934, and despite having no previous gardening experience, Ruth transformed the area into the “largest and most elaborate privately owned garden in Wisconsin.”
whby.com
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%
The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
wearegreenbay.com
Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
seehafernews.com
Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County to Welcome 350+ at 11th Annual Walk/Run for Hope
Over 350 people will be at UW Green Bay Manitowoc Campus tomorrow morning for the 11th running of the Prevent Suicide Manitowoc Walk/Run for Hope. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local mental health advocates, and this year’s event is looking to be their biggest yet.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Skipping Stones to Wequiok Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Wequiock Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin captivates visitors as it gently cascades over a section of the Niagara Escparment. A little exploration of the deep gorge and waterfall treated us to a wonderful afternoon exploring the creations of nature. Descending to the Waterfall. To approach the falls, visitors descend a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Kiel Police Chief Announces Retirement
The Chief of Police in Kiel has announced his retirement. Chief Dave Funkhouser made the announcement in a post on the Kiel Police Department Facebook page. He explained that he began battling a serious health condition in 2013, but after 9 years of fighting coupled with additional stress, the unspecified condition has taken its toll.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
seehafernews.com
Georgia J. Vega
Georgia J. (Kocian) Vega, age 72, of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Georgia was born November 18, 1949, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late George and Margaret “June” (Piton) Kocian. She attended schools in the Mishicot area, graduating with the class of 1968 from Mishicot High School. On April 3, 1999, she married Camilo Vega- Perez, he preceded her in death in 2015. Georgia was employed as a chiropractic technician for many years until her retirement. She was a member and nursery missionary of Calvary Chapel.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Lauren Helmbrecht, the newest member of Local 5 Live sports
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gives viewers an introduction to the newest member of Local 5 Sports. We get to know Lauren Helmbrecht, catch her debut tonight on Green Bay Nation, right here on Local 5 at 6:30 pm.
Comments / 0