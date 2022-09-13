Happy to report that it was cool enough to wear long sleeves today, for those of us who’ve been waiting for what seems like six months for summer to end, it’s a welcomed change. The air quality though is reminding my lungs of last September though with slightly lower AQI. It is with this sort of body memory that we head into a very busy and hopefully productive weekend in Indian Valley.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO