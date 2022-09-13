Read full article on original website
PUSD candidates respond to questions in advance of the Nov. 8 election
There are two individuals seeking to represent Trustee Area 5 for the Plumas Unified School District/Plumas County Office of Education: Incumbent Leslie Edlund and Coby Hakalir. They will be elected by the voters in their area (Graeagle/East Quincy), but will represent all students throughout school district. Plumas News presented questions to both candidates and their answers are printed below:
Letter to the Editor: Concerned about fires? Check out this website/app
For the folks who worried that helicopters (from PG&E it turned out) above Quincy meant a nearby fire, I would like to recommend a website/app called WatchDuty watchduty.com that uses input from firefighter, sheriff, and Forest Service scanners as well as satellite data. It is updated continuously 24/7 with information about fires all over the state of California.
The Feather River Community Fund is seeking grant applications
Ken and Marsha Roby of Greenville, have started a foundation called the Feather River Community Fund. “The goal of Feather River Community Fund is to help sustain and improve the capacity of rural communities of the Northern Sierra-Cascades region,” said Marsha Roby. The Feather River Community Fund is requesting...
What’s happening with Sierra Valley 4-H
Communications Officer/Reporter, Sierra Valley 4-H Club. It’s the start of a new 4-H year and our 4-H clubs have been busy!. On Saturday, Sept.10, members from Sierra Valley 4-H and Treasure Mountain 4-H attended Fernley Little Critters Rabbit Show in Fernley, Nevada. The members did a fantastic job showing! The winners are:
NSAQMD to host free Burn Wise event on Saturday, September 24
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) is happy to share that they will be hosting a free Burn Wise Event for the community, taking place at the Veterans Hall in Portola on Saturday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lunch, treats, and beverages provided, as well as face painting.
Put CCC to good use
I hope that California’s Department of Corrections doesn’t leave their Susanville facility vacant, wasting millions that California’s taxpayers invested in building it. With California’s sky-high rents, and with so many seniors and disabled workers trying to survive on Social Security, the vacant facility could serve as much-needed affordable housing. Putting the facility to a needed use could also provide an income stream to Susanville, while helping struggling seniors.
New wildfire burns near Mosquito Fire in Placer County; evacuations orders lifted
CAL FIRE says the blaze is burning near Interstate 80 and Ridge Road in the Dutch Flat area. As of 7:01 p.m., the fire has burned 30 acres and is 30% contained.
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
Covid cases on the rise in Plumas; new boosters available
The Plumas County Public Health Agency reported 21 new COVID cases over the past seven days, which is double the previous reporting for the seven days prior. Additionally the positivity rate doubled. While most individuals experience mild symptoms, Shasta County reported nine deaths in the past 14 days. They were...
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
Update: I-80 reopened; Dutch Fire at 48 acres, 50% contained
Update 7:25 a.m.: Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning that the Dutch Fire has burned 48 acres and is 50% contained. Update 6:30 a.m.: Caltrans is reporting that both lanes of Interstate 80 are open but westbound is reduced to one lane. Cal Fire says the Dutch Fire has burned 30...
Being afraid of all fires
I’m not embarrassed that I almost have a phobia about fires. That keeps me safe. Smoke detectors save lives and are always included in home fire-prevention top tips. So I dread the sound of a chirping smoke detector alarm indicating a new battery is needed before the alarm can detect that a fire is present.
Cheung and Matteoni
Arnold Cheung and Kristen Diane Matteoni, both of Sparks, Nevada. Arden Alquist Alexander, 81, of Quincy, California passed away on August 20, 2022. She passed in the presence and holding…. ELEANOR LEHR STOECKEL APRIL 17, 1921 – JUNE 27, 2022 Eleanor Lehr Stoeckel passed away peacefully in Fresno, June 27th,…...
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Greenville Rising September 15: Be the Boots on the Ground
Happy to report that it was cool enough to wear long sleeves today, for those of us who’ve been waiting for what seems like six months for summer to end, it’s a welcomed change. The air quality though is reminding my lungs of last September though with slightly lower AQI. It is with this sort of body memory that we head into a very busy and hopefully productive weekend in Indian Valley.
Oroville High student brought a weapon to campus Tuesday, school district says
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville High School student is in hot water after the school says they brought a weapon to campus. The school district alerted families it happened on Tuesday at lunch, saying staff took the kid off campus and let the police know. The Oroville Police Department said...
Judith Ellen Hamlin
Judith Ellen Hamlin, born December 29, 1959, in Carmel, CA, to Charles Potvin and Patricia Fiant, passed away July 23, 2022, at her home in Graeagle, CA. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Fiant of Chico; sister, Pam Ayoob, of Blairsden; brothers Steve Potvin, Blairsden, and Charlie Fiant, Chico; as well as niece Jennifer Pasquetti and nephew Jeff Sanderson.
