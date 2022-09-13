ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

El Paseo Community Garden deepening its roots in changing Pilsen neighborhood

By Will Jones via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqI2e_0huCs82L00

Juan Villa has been a member of the El Paseo Community Garden in Pilsen for years.

He comes just as much for the fruits and vegetables as he does for the fellowship. Most of the seniors are from countries in Latin America.

"We have the time to come here and talk about all kinds of different cultures," he said.

The garden was founded in 2009 and has grown into a community hub.

During the height of the pandemic, the garden was a godsend for seniors who were fearful of contracting COVID-19.

SEE ALSO | Casa Durango development to bring 53 units of affordable housing to Pilsen

"The garden actually provided a very safe area for people to come outside and get some fresh air," said co-director Paula Acevedo.

The pandemic also brought about a surge in the number of volunteers. El Paseo has over an acre of land.

"So that's a lot of maintenance between garbage pickup, litter, mowing, weeding," she said.

Now that the pandemic has subsided, Acevedo said there's been a dramatic drop in volunteers.

"Now people are back to their daily lives. They are back to vacationing. They're back to concerts and festival and just even work," she said.

Couple that with gentrification that's been happening in Pilsen. Acevedo is working to make sure this garden stays true to its mission and grows.

SEE ALSO | Pilsen residents protest Headquarters Beercade development in fight against gentrification

Acevedo is inviting the community to El Paseo's 13th annual harvest festival on Saturday, September 24. It will feature live music, dance performances and food and drinks.

"When people come and join and get involved here you really have that sense of family," she said.

Villa agrees. He particularly enjoys the potlucks at El Paseo made with food picked from the garden.

"It is very important because a lot of people do enjoy this part of this garden right here," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Villa
CBS Chicago

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! 
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure

Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gentrification#Affordable Housing#Latin America#Casa Durango#Headquarters Beercade
purewow.com

The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼

Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gardening
suburbanchicagoland.com

Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23

Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23 On Thursday, September 8, under an atmosphere of celebration and joy at the Cicero Community Center, the Cicero Mexican Cultural Committee held its annual election for the Queen of Cicero. Indiana University student Natalie Baeza, 22, was crowned...
CICERO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy