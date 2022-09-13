ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Church briefs

The Bethlehem Methodist Women are having their annual yard sale on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 607 Bethlehem Road, Statesville. St. Paul Lutheran Church to hold craft fair. St. Paul Lutheran is hosting a fall...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Nothing But The Water to entertain at The Sharpe House

The Historic Sharpe House & Wine Maestro of Statesville will present a farewell to summer Saturday at 7 p.m. with Nothing But the Water. Enjoy a supper of authentic Caribbean jerk chicken over rice with complementary sides followed by homemade dessert served in the Dogwood Courtyard. After dinner, enjoy the show at the Pasture House Stage right below.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Statesville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Statesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville

The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.
lakenormanpublications.com

Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall

Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville PFLAG's Pride event "a labor of love"

Statesville is set to host its Pride Parade and Festival on Sept. 24, and local Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays chapter founding member Gina DeLong said that PFLAG hopes to put its own stamp on the celebration and build off last year’s Pride march in June 2021.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Cub Scout Pack 607 kicks off new year

Cub Scout Pack 607 in Statesville started its new Scouting year on Monday. All Scouts met with their dens and leaders on their first night back. They enjoyed seeing their pack friends again after the summer and making new friendships with new Scouts that joined. They have a busy year coming up.
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County women’s group honors first responders

LINCOLNTON – A day after the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, the Lincoln County Republican Women hosted its annual first responders appreciation luncheon at the James W. Warren Citizens Center. Local elected officials, including school board chair Heather Rhyne and Commissioner Cathy Davis, delivered remarks to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
yadkinripple.com

Welcome to the 45th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival

WELCOME…….On behalf of the Yadkin Arts Council, we are pleased to present the 45th edition Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. We pride ourselves in being the longest running annual festival in the Yadkin Valley. As an outdoor festival, we are always at the mercy of Mother Nature. In 2004...
YADKINVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet

Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County

Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Laura Laws 19th Memorial Golf Tourament raises more than $81,000

Months of work go in the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament and there is plenty of managing to do the day of, but for Fourth Creek Rotary of Statesville organizer Chris Bates, it’s all worth it when the tournament raised $81,505 this year. “It’s nice to walk into the...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games

Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC

