Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville's Ulysses Long to perform at Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts
The 41st annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts is Sept. 24 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Headlining on the Gazebo Stage on The Lucas Mansion lawn during celebration is talented vocalist and pianist Ulysses Long. His onstage performance is set to take place from 3-4 p.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Church briefs
The Bethlehem Methodist Women are having their annual yard sale on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 607 Bethlehem Road, Statesville. St. Paul Lutheran Church to hold craft fair. St. Paul Lutheran is hosting a fall...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nothing But The Water to entertain at The Sharpe House
The Historic Sharpe House & Wine Maestro of Statesville will present a farewell to summer Saturday at 7 p.m. with Nothing But the Water. Enjoy a supper of authentic Caribbean jerk chicken over rice with complementary sides followed by homemade dessert served in the Dogwood Courtyard. After dinner, enjoy the show at the Pasture House Stage right below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville
The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.
lakenormanpublications.com
Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall
Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville PFLAG's Pride event "a labor of love"
Statesville is set to host its Pride Parade and Festival on Sept. 24, and local Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays chapter founding member Gina DeLong said that PFLAG hopes to put its own stamp on the celebration and build off last year’s Pride march in June 2021.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Cub Scout Pack 607 kicks off new year
Cub Scout Pack 607 in Statesville started its new Scouting year on Monday. All Scouts met with their dens and leaders on their first night back. They enjoyed seeing their pack friends again after the summer and making new friendships with new Scouts that joined. They have a busy year coming up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County women’s group honors first responders
LINCOLNTON – A day after the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, the Lincoln County Republican Women hosted its annual first responders appreciation luncheon at the James W. Warren Citizens Center. Local elected officials, including school board chair Heather Rhyne and Commissioner Cathy Davis, delivered remarks to...
‘Right place at the right time’: Charlotte firefighter’s beach trip turns into life-changing event
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
yadkinripple.com
Welcome to the 45th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival
WELCOME…….On behalf of the Yadkin Arts Council, we are pleased to present the 45th edition Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. We pride ourselves in being the longest running annual festival in the Yadkin Valley. As an outdoor festival, we are always at the mercy of Mother Nature. In 2004...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet
Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Laura Laws 19th Memorial Golf Tourament raises more than $81,000
Months of work go in the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament and there is plenty of managing to do the day of, but for Fourth Creek Rotary of Statesville organizer Chris Bates, it’s all worth it when the tournament raised $81,505 this year. “It’s nice to walk into the...
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
lakenormanpublications.com
Games to Watch: Mooresville, Hough, East Lincoln with pivotal early conference games
Breakdown: The first week of Greater Metro 4 games has a critical showdown between 2-1 Mooresville and Cox Mill (3-1). Mooresville had a pair of impressive wins outside of its loss to Hough where they kept the Huskies mostly in check after the first quarter. Blue Devils’ running backs Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland have combined for 600 yards in three games, with the latter averaging 8 yards per carry. Cox Mill will have to regroup quickly after a blowout against Hough and will look to get back to their previous high-scoring ways.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
Comments / 0