Overwatch 2 is finally on its way with the Overwatch 2 launch happening on October 4. One of the best parts about Overwatch is its heroes. They come from all across the globe and some from off of it. With Overwatch 2 coming, the drought of heroes will finally be ending as well. Here is an updating list of all of the new Overwatch 2 Heroes that will include those officially in the game, those who are rumored to be joining and finally those who would make sense to join at some point.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO