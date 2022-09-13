Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Collection Announced
Respawn Entertainment just announced the Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Collection. This newest in-game event for Apex Legends includes a whole new collection of cosmetics, new game modes, and so much more. Here is a look at what is coming in the brand new event when it hits live servers September 20.
Fire Emblem Engage Release Date
This most recent Nintendo Direct not only showed gamers the Fire Emblem Engage release date but also potentially confirms that the title’s leaks were real. Fire Emblem Engage is set to release on January 20, 2023. As stated by Nintendo. Fire Emblem Engage will focus on a whole new protagonist named Alear known as the “Divine Dragon”. There is a war against the Fell Dragon and Alear must collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world to bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos. In the trailer, it appears that the Emblem Rings lets players call the aid of past Fire Emblem heroes such as Marth and Celica. Aspects of Fire Emblem Three Houses can be seen as well.
The Game Haus
VALORANT Kohaku & Matsuba Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Kohaku & Matsuba Skins.
Who is the Kiriko Voice Actor?
In a surprise announcement, Kiriko was announced early on September 15, 2022 for Overwatch 2 as the next new hero coming to the game. There had been plenty of teasers for Kiriko in the past including a map. There was even a leak just about a week ago. Now this has been confirmed just a few weeks before Overwatch 2’s launch, here is what is known about Overwatch Kiriko, including who the Kiriko Voice Actor is.
Fire Emblem Engage Different Editions
Not only was the story and gameplay of the title shown at the recent Nintendo Direct, but also showcased were the different editions of Fire Emblem Engage. Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition is currently the only version of Engage available besides the traditional digital and physical copy. Here’s everything included in the Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition:
TFT 12.17 Patch Notes: Uncharted Realms Arrive
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.17 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.17 Notes.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Bring the Nightmares
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
New Overwatch 2 Heroes
Overwatch 2 is finally on its way with the Overwatch 2 launch happening on October 4. One of the best parts about Overwatch is its heroes. They come from all across the globe and some from off of it. With Overwatch 2 coming, the drought of heroes will finally be ending as well. Here is an updating list of all of the new Overwatch 2 Heroes that will include those officially in the game, those who are rumored to be joining and finally those who would make sense to join at some point.
League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes: More Worlds Changes
The new League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes. League of Legends 12.17 Patch Notes...
Parimatch App Review 2022
Parimatch app is a way to access sports betting anytime, anywhere. The app houses the full functionality that is also available on the website and won’t take up much space on your device. We will tell you where to safely download the mobile app in this article. About Parimatch...
All Modern Warfare 2 Beta Rewards
With the Modern Warfare 2 Beta launching in a couple of days, players will be given various rewards for participating in the testing period. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta Rewards. The rewards will be broken up into two weekends. Weekend 1 Rewards. Smashed It Animated Emblem...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release Date
The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and other news regarding the title was again showcased in the most recent Nintendo Direct. Initially addressed as Breath Of The Wild 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release date was showcased in the latest Nintendo Direct as a trailer.
Dota 2: The 2022 Battle Pass Is Disappointing
It seemed like just the other day that fans were crying out for Valve to release the 2022 Battle Pass. Now, they’re crying out for them to take it back. It hasn’t taken long at all for public opinion to make this drastic change. So, what happened? Well, there are several reasons why Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass is disappointing.
Lil Nas X and League of Legends Collaboration Announced
There had been rumors for a while that Lil Nas X and Riot Games would be working together. No one knew exactly in what capacity. There was speculation that they were voicing an upcoming character or that they would be doing a new song for Riot Games. Now the answer has been revealed. Lil Nas X has collaborated with Riot Games and League of Legends to do the Worlds 2022 Anthem, Star Walking’.
Kaori Expected to Start for Evil Geniuses at Worlds
During the Evil Geniuses press conference, many questions were asked. Some important and others a little more fun. But the question that was on the mind of everyone was what the bot lane situation would be for Evil Geniuses going forward. That question was answered with what many fans and pundits expected. Kaori is expected at this time to be starting for Evil Geniuses at Worlds.
Spirit Blossom 2022 Revealed
In 2020 Riot Games released their first major mid-year event. The Spirit Blossom Festival was a major hit. It told an interesting story and revealed not only Lillia but Yasuo’s brother Yone as well. This was completely unexpected by many and of the three mid-year events is still the favorite amongst League of Legends fans. Lucky for them, while not in a major event style like in 2020, Spirit Blossom is back in 2022. Here is a look at what has been revealed so far.
PCS7 Preview: APAC and Americas Edition
Here ye, here ye. The PUBG writer has returned from hiatus. After a longer-than-usual break from covering PUBG Esports, I have returned once again to share my thoughts on PCS7. Given the structure of the tournaments, the first two events will be previewed this week, with the second pairing of PCS event being previewed with similar proximity to their events. With that out of the way, it is time to take a look at PCS7 APAC & Americas.
Why Are We Ignoring the Disturbing Allegations Against ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae?
Lee Jung-jae took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at Monday night’s Emmys for his role in Netflix’s global smash Squid Game, besting the likes of Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk and Succession’s Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. In the process, he made history as the first Asian man to win the Lead Actor Emmy.For his role as Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father and deep-in-debt gambler who’s lured into a deadly game of survival with a huge cash prize, Lee has emerged as the breakout star of Squid Game, which still ranks as Netflix’s most-watched series ever (even...
[Sources] Team Liquid to promote Yeon & Eyla to LCS for 2023
According to sources, Team Liquid Honda will promote their Academy bot lane of Sean “Yeon” Sung at ADC and Bill “Eyla” Nguye at Support to the LCS for 2023. This comes after TL Honda had a disappointing year with their super team who failed to make it to Worlds. Here is the latest on the potential move.
