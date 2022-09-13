Read full article on original website
fbschedules.com
Wake Forest, Liberty cancel home-and-home football series
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Liberty Flames have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a release by Wake Forest athletics. Wake Forest and Liberty were slated to face off in the opener of the series at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series was then set to shift to Wake Forest’s Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 5, 2026.
Golf Digest
Virginia football is so afraid of getting upset on Saturday that they’re banning Old Dominion’s service puppy from the sideline
If you’re an FBS struggler at the moment, you gotta be careful. You can’t take anything for granted. You gotta be on upset alert at all hours of every day. Just ask Nebraska. Just ask Texas A&M. Just ask Notre Dame. Nothing is a given. No one is safe. Upsets are in the air.
Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment
See Virginia's full scholarship picture for the next five seasons following the commitment of Elijah Gertrude
WSET
Hillcats capitalize on FredNets errors, win 5-2 to force Division Playoff Game 3
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hillcats forced a winner-take-all game three after knocking off the Fredericksburg Nationals on Thursday night by a score of 5-2. The Hillcats (1-1) relied on patient hitting and outstanding pitching to defeat the Nationals (1-1). After struggling to score runs in game one,...
chathamstartribune.com
Hawks drop game to Magna Vista
RIDGEWAY - The Gretna Hawks football team suffered a tough loss last Friday night. The Hawks fell to the Magna Vista Warriors, 34-6, on the road. "We are still young up front and are making some mistakes," head coach Shaun Miller said. "But the effort is there." Gretna fumbled the...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Henry, William Fleming football tickets on sale
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets are on sale for Friday’s Patrick Henry-versus-William Fleming football game at William Fleming. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Roanoke City Public Schools said in a Facebook post gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and there will be security screenings in place. All kids ages 13 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times while at the game. Admission is free for kids ages five and under.
WSET
UVA joins Virginia schools in offering one-time credit to keep in-state tuition flat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia Board of Visitors today approved a one-time $690 credit to in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The school said the credit is equivalent to the 4.7% increase in tuition that was adopted in 2021 for this academic year. Tuition...
WSET
Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!
Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WSET
University of Lynchburg highlights ABC13 intern's experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The University of Lynchburg took to Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday to highlight one of their student's internship experiences. That experience just so happened to be here at ABC13. Alyssa Wilson (Class of ’24) spent her summer behind the camera for her internship with us....
timesvirginian.com
ACHS grad Trent-Adams named university president
Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, a graduate of Appomattox County High School, has spent her entire career blazing new trails. Before joining The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth in 2020, she was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
WSET
Town Hall: Get to know your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Midterm Elections are approaching quickly and it is almost time to vote for your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is holding a Candidate Townhall on Monday, Sept. 19 to give you a chance to see where each candidate stands when it comes to business in the Hill City.
chathamstartribune.com
Bluegrass by the River returning to Danville Sept. 17
For those local residents who love bluegrass music, and may wish to help with a very worthy cause, the Bluegrass by the River event is returning to the 2 Witches Winery and Brewery Company at 209 Trade Street in Danville on Friday, September 17. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:00 p.m.. Join Sheriff Mike Mondul and featured artist Shelton and Williams to help raise funds for Project Lifesaver, an initiative designed to help elderly residents.
WSET
Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
WSET
Virginia Career Works speaks on Lynchburg area economy after the pandemic
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — According to Virginia Career Works, the Lynchburg area's economy is in a good place right now, but the amount of people in the workforce is not as high as it used to be. Tim Saunders, the Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works...
WDBJ7.com
Bomb threat reported at Patrick Henry High School
UPDATE: Roanoke City Schools has released a statement on the bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School. “This afternoon, we were made aware of a message indicating a bomb threat at Patrick Henry High School. School administrators worked with the Roanoke City Police Department, and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Students and staff safely gathered on the football field for approximately 20 minutes until a search of the building was complete and the all-clear to return to the building was given.
WSET
Lynchburg City Council votes to name Lakeside Drive bridge after Rosel and Elliot Schewel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council voted to name the Lakeside Drive Bridge over the Blackwater creek in honor of Lynchburg philanthropists, Rosel and Elliot Schewel. The resolution read in part, "Rosel and Elliot Schewel dedicated their lives to the betterment of the City of Lynchburg and...
cardinalnews.org
Logistics company creates 20 jobs in Roanoke; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Logistics company opens operations in three cities, including Roanoke. A. Duie Pyle, a warehousing and transportation company, has opened a new logistics service center in Roanoke, one of three new centers...
